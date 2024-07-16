Independent Living Systems (ILS) Works with State, County and Local Leaders to Help Displaced Residents

Miami, FL, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a leading provider of health and social services for complex populations in the Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets, worked shoulder to shoulder with community leaders and elected officials recently to help serve the dozens of people displaced by the recent fire at Temple Court Apartments in Miami.

The fire, which occurred on June 10th, was one of the largest in nearly a quarter century to hit the area and displaced numerous elderly residents, requiring immediate and specialized care. Within hours of the emergency, ILS - coordinating with local and state authorities – mobilized to meet the needs of the residents who were sent to a local motel for temporary shelter.

The ILS team ensured that essential services such as medication, meals, and personalcare supplies were rapidly delivered to meet the urgent needs of the residents. The team included members from all of ILS’ home care services division including pharmacists, registered nurses, medical equipment delivery personnel and a nutrition services team that delivered medically tailored meals regularly.

"I am proud that our team acted so swiftly and efficiently to address the urgent needs of the displaced residents from Temple Court Apartments. Within hours, we were able to collaborateseamlessly with elected leaders and community organizations to ensure that essential services were not just promised, but delivered,” said Nestor Plana, Chairman and CEO of Independent Living Systems. “This rapid response underscores our commitment to being there when our community needs us the most, proving that compassion combined with action can indeed make a profound difference in times of crisis."

Highlights of the assistance provided by ILS, included:

Wellness assessments were conducted on individuals to identify urgent health needs.

Essential supplies and the distribution of walkers, canes, and incontinence supplies were delivered as needed.

Nutritional support and delivery of hot meals and snacks

Medical support and pharmacy assessments and assistance for residents.

Distribution of medical kits containing critical health monitoring devices and personal care products for each individual.

Provision of cellphones and chargers to facilitate communication.

This swift response was coordinated under challenging conditions, including torrential rain that led to a State of Emergency declaration in Miami-Dade County due to flooding and numerous road closures.

ILS has a longstanding partnership with the Florida Department of Emergency Management and local municipalities, enhancing their capability to respond swiftly to emergencies. ILS’ experienceand infrastructure enables ILS to deliver critical 'last mile' services to those in urgent need.

“In the face of adversity, we rose to the challenge. We became a lifeline for displaced residents, swiftly mobilizing our full range of services – from pharmacy to hot meals,” said Plana. “We bridged the gap, collaborating with community groups, local leaders, andcharities to bring solace and support to a community in crisis."

The work with those displaced continues as ILS continues to provide services to those in the temporary shelter.

About Independent Living Systems: Independent Living Systems (ILS) is a Florida-based company providing a comprehensive range of turnkey payer services to managed care organizations and health care providers that provide care and social services to complex populations in the Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets. The company also owns and operates Florida Community Care, Florida’s only statewide Medicaid long-term care provider service network, as well as Florida Complete Care, a Medicare Advantage special needs plan for people who live in a nursing home, an assisted living facility, or live at home and have complex health issues that require more coordinated and comprehensive care.

