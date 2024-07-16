New Digital First Marketing Campaign from Esperion Alerts Patients with Uncontrolled LDL Cholesterol to the “Lipid Lurkers” Inside Their Arteries

– Targeted Campaign Reaches Patients at Risk for Heart Attack or Heart Procedures Because of High LDL Cholesterol (LDL-C) –



– Animated Characters Are a Visual Representation of An Unseen Risk “Lurking” In Patients’ Artery Walls –

– Recent FDA-Approved Label Expansion For NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Allows Esperion the Opportunity to Help Educate the More Than 70 Million Americans Currently Dealing With High LDL-C In The U.S. –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR), makers of NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET is on a mission to educate patients on the cardiovascular risks of uncontrolled or under controlled LDL cholesterol, an asymptomatic disease that “lurks” inside artery walls.

“The Lipid Lurkers campaign was developed as a visual way to bring high LDL cholesterol to life and help patients understand and become better educated on the havoc that too much bad cholesterol is causing inside their artery walls,” according to Eric Warren, R.Ph., Chief Commercial Officer, Esperion. “Of the multiple concepts tested, the Lipid Lurkers campaign was rated best among patients with high LDL-C on three key attributes: stopping power, impact, and motivation to ask their doctor about NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET.”

Recently, the FDA approved a broad label expansion for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET making the medications the only non-statins indicated to reduce cardiovascular events for primary prevention patients. This expands the treatable populations for the medications to more than 70 million in the U.S. The label expansion was approved based on data from the positive CLEAR Outcomes study, which reflects a highly differentiated product profile.

Digital Strategy to Target Key Audiences

“Our target audience in the U.S. are adults who have been diagnosed with high LDL-C who cannot take statins, cannot optimize their statin, or their statin dose is optimized, but they are not at the LDL-C level that their HCP desires,” Warren noted. “With our expanded label, we have broadened our focus to not only include patients who had have already had a cardiovascular event, but now also those who are at risk of their first event.”

Esperion has adopted a “digital first” strategy enabling the company to gain the reach and frequency to generate increased awareness among the target audience. Digital channels, including search, direct, lifestyle, and programmatic display, social (Facebook and Instagram), and emails also allow the marketers to effectively measure what’s working and where to optimize to achieve better growth within the key target audience. The Lipid Lurker characters will also be featured in point of care materials in HCP offices including waiting room videos and patient brochures.

The campaign launched in April and initial results show that the campaign is reaching its target audience and having an impact. For the month of May 2024, the site recorded 190,000 clicks for more information generated from the campaign tactics.

“The Lipid Lurker campaign aims to demonstrate that patients can empower themselves to ‘Take Control of Their Lipid Lurkers’,” Warren said. “This message is underscored by the graphic of the patient throwing the Lipid Lurkers in the trash.”

The Esperion marketing team works with GSW, Powered by Syneos Health. The design for the Lipid Lurker characters was created by GSW.

To see the Lipid Lurkers in action, go to nexletol.com.

INDICATION

NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL are indicated:

The bempedoic acid component of NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL is indicated to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction and coronary revascularization in adults who are unable to take recommended statin therapy (including those not taking a statin) with: established cardiovascular disease (CVD), or at high risk for a CVD event but without established CVD.

As an adjunct to diet: NEXLIZET, alone or in combination with other LDL-C lowering therapies, to reduce LDL-C in adults with primary hyperlipidemia, including HeFH. NEXLETOL, in combination with other LDL-C lowering therapies, or alone when concomitant LDL-C lowering therapy is not possible, to reduce LDL-C in adults with primary hyperlipidemia, including HeFH.



IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL are contraindicated in patients with a prior hypersensitivity to bempedoic acid or ezetimibe or any of the excipients. Serious hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylaxis, angioedema, rash, and urticaria have been reported.

Hyperuricemia: Bempedoic acid, a component of NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL, may increase blood uric acid levels, which may lead to gout. Hyperuricemia may occur early in treatment and persist throughout treatment, returning to baseline following discontinuation of treatment. Assess uric acid levels periodically as clinically indicated. Monitor for signs and symptoms of hyperuricemia, and initiate treatment with urate-lowering drugs as appropriate.

Tendon Rupture: Bempedoic acid, a component of NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL, is associated with an increased risk of tendon rupture or injury. Tendon rupture may occur more frequently in patients over 60 years of age, in those taking corticosteroid or fluoroquinolone drugs, in patients with renal failure, and in patients with previous tendon disorders. Discontinue NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL at the first sign of tendon rupture. Consider alternative therapy in patients who have a history of tendon disorders or tendon rupture.

The most common adverse reactions in the primary hyperlipidemia trials of bempedoic acid, a component of NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL, in ≥2% of patients and greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection, muscle spasms, hyperuricemia, back pain, abdominal pain or discomfort, bronchitis, pain in extremity, anemia, and elevated liver enzymes.

Adverse reactions reported in ≥2% of patients treated with ezetimibe (a component of NEXLIZET) and at an incidence greater than placebo in clinical trials were upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, arthralgia, sinusitis, pain in extremity, fatigue, and influenza.

In the primary hyperlipidemia trials of NEXLIZET, the most commonly reported adverse reactions (incidence ≥3% and greater than placebo) observed with NEXLIZET, but not observed in clinical trials of bempedoic acid or ezetimibe, were urinary tract infection, nasopharyngitis, and constipation.

The most common adverse reactions in the cardiovascular outcomes trial for bempedoic acid, a component of NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL, at an incidence of ≥2% and 0.5% greater than placebo were hyperuricemia, renal impairment, anemia, elevated liver enzymes, muscle spasms, gout, and cholelithiasis.

Discontinue NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL when pregnancy is recognized unless the benefits of therapy outweigh the potential risks to the fetus. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breast-fed infant, breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL.

Report pregnancies to Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Adverse Event reporting line at 1-833-377-7633.

Please see full Prescribing Information for NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL.

Esperion Therapeutics

At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on X at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial

CLEAR Outcomes is part of the CLEAR clinical research program for NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) Tablet and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablet. The CLEAR Program seeks to generate important clinical evidence on the safety and efficacy of bempedoic acid, a first in a class ATP citrate lyase inhibitor contained in NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET and its potential role in addressing additional critical unmet medical needs. More than 60,000 people will have participated in the program by the time of its completion. The CLEAR Program includes 5 label-enabling Phase III studies as well as other key Phase IV studies with the potential to reach more than 70 million people with or at risk for CVD based on elevated LDL-C.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding marketing strategy and commercialization plans, current and planned operational expenses, future operations, commercial products, clinical development, including the timing, designs and plans for the CLEAR Outcomes study and its results, plans for potential future product candidates, financial condition and outlook, including expected cash runway, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Esperion’s actual results to differ significantly from those projected, including, without limitation, the net sales, profitability, and growth of Esperion’s commercial products, clinical activities and results, supply chain, commercial development and launch plans, the outcomes and anticipated benefits of legal proceedings and settlements, and the risks detailed in Esperion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Esperion disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

Esperion Contact Information:

Investors:

Alina Venezia

investorrelations@esperion.com

(734) 887-3903

Media:

Tiffany Aldrich

corporateteam@esperion.com

(616) 443-8438