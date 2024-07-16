Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2035

Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Advances in Prosthetic Heart Valves Transforming the Future of Cardiac Surgery

In the ever-evolving field of cardiovascular medicine, the prosthetic heart valve sector leads with innovative and life-saving technologies. Advancements in medical science and engineering have enabled prosthetic heart valves to provide innovative treatment solutions for individuals with heart valve diseases. These devices, including mechanical valves and bioprosthetics made from tissue, aim to replicate the natural functioning of heart valves, thus improving blood flow and enhancing quality of life.

The increasing prevalence of the geriatric population and rising incidences of global heart diseases are fueling the sector’s growth. Innovations such as transcatheter heart valves and bioresorbable implants are reshaping treatment patterns, offering minimally invasive procedures and improved patient outcomes. Moreover, the global prosthetic heart valve industry is gaining significance due to advancements in materials science and surgical methods, resulting in enhanced cardiac care and increased lifespan.

The adoption of bioprosthetic valves

Bioprosthetic valves are becoming more popular in cardiac surgery because they offer remarkable advantages over mechanical valves. These valves are usually made from biological tissues such as porcine, bovine, or human donor valves. One major benefit is their reduced risk of thrombosis compared to mechanical valves, which means many patients do not need lifelong anticoagulation therapy. This makes bioprosthetic valves a preferred choice for geriatric patients and those with a higher risk of bleeding.

In addition, advancements in technology have enhanced the durability and performance of bioprosthetic valves, increasing their popularity among surgeons and patients. For instance, innovations in tissue processing and valve design have extended the lifespan of these valves, with some now lasting over 15 years. Moreover, the shift toward minimally invasive surgical techniques has made it easier to implant these valves, resulting in shorter recovery times and fewer complications.

Leading manufacturers such as Edwards Lifesciences and Medtronic continue to enhance the durability of bioprosthetic valves and improve patient outcomes through ongoing innovations. The increasing popularity of bioprosthetic valves shows a broader trend toward personalized healthcare and improved post-surgical quality of life, contributing to their widespread adoption in cardiac treatment worldwide.

Edwards' EVOQUE valve replacement system becomes first FDA-approved tricuspid transcatheter therapy

On February 2, 2024, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation received FDA approval for its EVOQUE tricuspid valve replacement system. This approval makes it the first transcatheter therapy in the U.S. for patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation (TR) who do not respond to optimal medical treatment. Daveen Chopra, Corporate VP of Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with global clinicians and the FDA's innovative approval process. The EVOQUE system is equipped with an intra-annular sealing skirt, nitinol self-expanding frame, and bovine pericardial tissue leaflets, and is available in three sizes for transfemoral delivery.

Dr. Susheel Kodali, the lead researcher for the TRISCEND II Study, highlighted the EVOQUE system's significant reduction in TR, enhancing quality of life, and increasing favorable safety outcomes. In October 2023, the EVOQUE system became the world's first transcatheter valve replacement therapy (TVRT) for TR to receive CE Mark approval, showcasing Edwards' commitment to advancing treatments for structural heart disease.

JenaValve secures licensing agreement with Peijia Medical for the Chinese market

On January 18, 2022, JenaValve Technology, Inc. announced a strategic alliance with Peijia Medical Limited, granting Peijia exclusive rights to develop and commercialize JenaValve’s Trilogy TAVR system in Greater China. This partnership involves a financial investment from Peijia, supporting JenaValve’s U.S. clinical trials and European expansion.

JenaValve, headquartered in Irvine, California, with offices in Munich, has received CE Mark approval for its Trilogy system, designed for treating severe aortic regurgitation (AR) and stenosis (AS). In the United States, Trilogy is under investigational use in the ALIGN-AR clinical trial.

Peijia, a company based in Suzhou, China, introduced its TaurusOne system in 2021 to enter the TAVR market, followed by the TaurusElite and TaurusNXT devices. John Kilcoyne, CEO of JenaValve, showed enthusiasm for introducing their technology in China. Additionally, Yi Zhang, CEO of Peijia, highlighted the partnership's potential to offer new treatment options for AR patients in China, reinforcing Peijia’s leadership in the structural heart field.

To conclude, the rapid evolution of prosthetic heart valve technologies, such as bioprosthetics and transcatheter systems like Edwards' EVOQUE, shows significant advancements in cardiac care. These new technologies offer enhanced patient outcomes and represent a notable transition in personalized, minimally invasive treatments, shaping the future of cardiovascular treatments worldwide.

