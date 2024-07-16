Smart Grid Technology Market to Witness Stunning Growth with ABB, Itron, Hitachi, Schneider Electric
Key Players in This Report Include:
Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (United States), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Honeywell (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Huawei Technologies (China), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Itron (United States), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), S&C Electric Company (United States), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Silver Spring Networks (United States)
Definition:
The term "smart grid technology" describes a more contemporary electrical grid that incorporates cutting-edge digital communications, sensing, and automation technologies to increase the generation, distribution, and consumption of electricity's sustainability, dependability, and efficiency. Intelligent power grids, as opposed to traditional ones, provide two-way communication between utilities and customers, enabling real-time power flow monitoring and control. Additionally, by optimizing grid operations and minimizing electricity waste, this functionality enables greater control over supply and demand strength. The smart grid age includes technologies such as automated systems for fault detection and prompt response, smart meters for accurate consumption tracking, and grid-connected renewable energy supplies for decentralized strength technology. The smart grid era encourages strength conservation, facilitates the mixing of renewable power, and increases grid resilience against disturbances by supporting a variety of electricity assets.
Market Drivers:
• • Integration of Advanced Communication Technologies
• • Deployment of Smart Meters and Sensors
• • Government Policies on Energy Efficiency and Carbon Reduction
Market Opportunities:
• • Integration of Renewable Energy Sources
• • Enhanced Grid Monitoring and Control
• • Real-Time Energy Monitoring and Optimization
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Grid Technology market to witness a CAGR of 17.8% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global Smart Grid Technology Market Breakdown by Application (Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Consumption) by Type (Hardware, Software, Services) by By Technology (Wired, Wireless) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Global Smart Grid Technology market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
