Allied Payment Network Adds Hank Vanjaria as Chief Financial Officer to Spearhead Strategic Financial Initiatives
I am delighted to join Allied, already an innovative and growing player in the digital payments sector, where I see tremendous opportunity for creating additional value.”FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry leader in real-time, open-network payments solutions to banks and credit unions, announced today the addition of Hank Vanjaria as its new Chief Financial Officer. Vanjaria, who reports to Allied CEO Geoff Knapp, is responsible for strategic financial planning and operations and is also a member of the Executive Leadership Team.
— Hank Vanjaria, CFO of Allied
“I am delighted to join Allied, already an innovative and growing player in the digital payments sector, where I see tremendous opportunity for creating additional value,” said Vanjaria. “I look forward to capitalizing on the company’s momentum, while developing capabilities that further strengthen its competitive advantages.”
Hank comes to Allied with over 25 years of financial and operational expertise, including scaling high-growth technology companies, fund accounting, and investor reporting for large financial institutions.
Most recently, Hank served as CFO at Apptega, a B2B SaaS provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions across diverse industries, where he helped raise $15 million in growth capital for the company. Prior to this, Hank was CFO at ParkMobile, the country’s leading provider of smart parking and digital mobility solutions. During his tenure with ParkMobile, he delivered significant investor returns through multiple exits. He was also recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as a finalist for CFO of the Year in 2021. Hank is a graduate of Duke University and holds an MBA from Georgia State University.
"Hank brings with him an impressive resume of leadership in financial management and a track record of achievement that demonstrates his passion for driving growth and operational excellence," said Allied CEO Geoff Knapp. “We are extremely fortunate to add an executive of his caliber to spearhead our strategic financial vision and help propel Allied’s future success.”
About Allied Payment Network
Allied Payment Network believes that “moving money matters.” Its mission is to provide banks and credit unions with world-class payments tools that help establish them as the heart of the communities they serve. With a real-time, open-network model guiding its Universal Payments vision, its suite of online and mobile solutions includes online billpay, P2P, PicturePay®, BizPay, PortalPay, A2A, and Vault. For more information, visit www.alliedpayment.com.
