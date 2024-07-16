Submit Release
Streamline Health® Expands RevID™ Agreement With 400-Bed Children’s Health System

DC-based Children’s health system expands utilization of RevID to improve charge capture and financial performance, extends to 5-year term

ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced that it has expanded its contract for the use of RevID with a 425-bed, Oracle-EHR based health system and extended the term for an additional 5 years.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. RevID’s automated charge reconciliation accelerates cash flow by ensuring that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide.

“We are pleased with the continued trust our client places in our products and our team,” stated Ben Stilwill, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline. “We look forward to supporting their quest to be accurately paid for all of the care they’ve provided and sharing their experience with future clients.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net


Jacob Goldberger

Vice President, Finance

303.887.9625

jacob.goldberger@streamlinehealth.net

