Gluten-Free Flour Market to Reach $9.44 Billion by 2032: Allied Market Research

The gluten-free flour market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, driven by rising awareness of gluten-related disorders.

The gluten-free flour market's growth is fueled by evolving dietary preferences and the food industry's adaptability to meet consumer demand globally.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Gluten-free flour Market By Product (Amaranth Flour, Almond Flour, Oat Flour, Corn Flour, Others), By Source (Cereals, Legumes), By Application (Bread and Bakery Products, Soups and Sauces, Ready to Eat Products): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global gluten-free flour market generated $6,345.5 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $9,437.6 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The gluten-free flour market is on the rise due to several factors. Globalization and increased international trade contribute significantly to the market's expansion. As consumers worldwide become more interconnected, the demand for gluten-free options transcends geographical boundaries. This global exchange of dietary preferences further propels the gluten-free flour market on an international scale.

The prime determinants of growth in the gluten-free flour market include the heightened awareness of gluten-related disorders, evolving dietary preferences, the influence of specialized diets, the food industry's adaptability, and the global nature of the market. These factors collectively create a conducive environment for the continuous expansion of the gluten-free flour market, marking it as a significant and enduring trend in the food industry.

The almond flour segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product, the almond flour segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-fourth of the global gluten-free flour market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Almond flour is experiencing increased demand as consumers embrace low-carb and gluten-free lifestyles. Its rich nutrient content, moist texture, and compatibility with paleo and keto diets make almond flour a preferred choice for baking, driving its popularity in various gluten-free recipes. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

📍𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

By source, the legumes segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global gluten-free flour market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for legume-based gluten-free flours is driven by the increasing recognition of their nutritional benefits and versatility. Derived from leguminous plants such as chickpeas, lentils, and peas, these flours offer high protein content and unique flavors. Additionally, the legumes segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.

📍𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

By application, the bread and bakery products segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the global gluten-free flour market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The demand for gluten-free flour in bread and bakery products is surging as consumers increasingly adopt gluten-free diets. Individuals with gluten sensitivities seek flavorful alternatives in gluten-free bread, cakes, and pastries, thus driving the market demand for gluten-free flours that offer a satisfying texture and taste while accommodating dietary preferences. Additionally, the ready-to-eat products segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

📍𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the gluten-free flour market revenue. The demand for gluten-free flour market is on the rise in Europe, driven by various factors and supported by facts and trends. Europe has a higher prevalence of gluten-related disorders, such as celiac disease, compared to other regions. In addition, the LAMEA region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

⦁ Hometown Food Company

⦁ Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

⦁ Ardent Mills

⦁ To Your Health Sprouted Flour Co.

⦁ The Scoular Company

⦁ Associated British Foods Plc.

⦁ General Mills, Inc.

⦁ Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

⦁ King Arthur Baking Company, Inc.

⦁ Shipton Mill Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the gluten-free flour market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

