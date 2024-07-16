WebsVent Reveals Insights on the Global Website Landscape and Announces Free Website Audits for 3rd Quarter
Websvent is offering free website audits for Q3, providing businesses with valuable data and actionable insights to grow in the digital landscape.
Working with WebsVent was exactly what my digital team needed. They inspected our website and identified issues we had overlooked. ”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebsVent, a renowned web development company in the USA with 10+ years of experience designing websites that captivate audiences and generate leads, has carried out research that reveals critical data metrics of the global website industry. The study discovered that there are 1.5 billion websites worldwide, and 252,000 websites are being developed daily. Worldwide, there are 333.34 million active businesses, and 71% of them have an online presence in the form of a website. Despite this high percentage, almost 21% of businesses are unsatisfied with their website, and 43% percent of businesses plan to invest in improving their website performance. The reason is that 47% of the users leave the website in 2 seconds if it does not load properly, creating a gap for improvement before expecting any leads.
— James Southerland
In response to these findings, WebsVent is offering free website audit services for the entire third Quarter of the year. This exclusive audit will cover Hosting, Website, and SEO audits.
WebsVent's founder began with the ambition to strengthen and support startups, small businesses, and large corporations alike. Recognizing that many businesses are dissatisfied with their website performance and do not see the expected results, WebsVent is launching this free website audit initiative to assist a broader audience struggling with their online presence.
James Southerland, Owner of A&D Inspections, shared his experience: "Working with WebsVent was exactly what my digital team needed. They inspected our website and identified issues we had overlooked. The team was respectful and cooperative, ensuring our website reached a better state. I happily paid for their services, but I'm thrilled they now offer free audits for the 3rd Quarter. It's a perfect opportunity for businesses with a limited digital budget."
WebsVent's recent survey revealed that businesses dissatisfied with their website's performance are unaware of where they fall short. By taking advantage of these free website audits, businesses will receive a detailed report on their website's strengths and weaknesses, along with actionable suggestions.
Benefits of these audits include:
1. Improved search engine optimization (SEO): Enhancing your website's SEO can elevate its position in search engine results pages (SERPs), increasing visibility and lead generation.
2. Enhanced user experience: A better user experience encourages visitors to stay on your site, explore your offerings, and ultimately become customers.
3. Boosted conversions: Ensuring your website delivers an exceptional experience can prevent visitors from leaving without purchasing.
4. Better security: Identifying and addressing security vulnerabilities is crucial in today's digital landscape.
5. Informed decision-making: Comprehensive audit reports provide insights that empower businesses to make better strategic decisions.
WebsVent is eager to serve clients across the USA with fresh website designs, maintenance, and more. With WebsVent, all your digital needs are covered.
For more information or to schedule your free website audit, visit WebsVent's website or call (800) 664-7016.
About WebsVent
WebsVent is a premier website development company dedicated to creating websites that captivate audiences and generate leads. With years of solid experience, WebsVent supports startups, small businesses, and large corporations in achieving digital goals.
Contact Details:
Email: support@websvent.com
Call: (800) 664-7016
Websvent
+1 (800) 664-7016
support@websvent.com
Webs Vent
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram