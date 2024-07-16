Singing Machine's Subsidiary, SemiCab, Announces Over $9 Million Contracted Revenue Backlog

SemiCab India Expected to Add Over $9 Million in Revenue in 2024

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine”) (NASDAQ: MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products, recently announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of SemiCab, Inc. (“SemiCab”), a leading artificial intelligence technology company in the global logistics space. Today, the Company provided an update on the integration process for the newly created operations under SemiCab Holdings, LLC.

The Company currently has key executives in India, completing the final prerequisites for the acquisition of SMCB Solutions Private Limited (“SMCB”), the wholly owned Indian subsidiary of SemiCab, Inc. SMCB has recently completed its annual audit as a small and medium enterprise (“SME”) under the Indian national regulatory regime. Concluding SMCB’s audit, the Company is now currently underway to complete the acquisition of this subsidiary in the next 45 days.

The Indian operations for SemiCab are expected to be the primary driver for near term revenue growth and new client acquisition. This subsidiary is expected to add approximately $1.35 million in last twelve months sales as of March 31, 2024 (unaudited). This subsidiary currently has in excess of $9 million in contracted services in the pipeline from existing client commitments. This sales backlog does not include incremental sales from two of SemiCab’s largest customers, who are currently finalizing their increased renewal commitments, which are expected to add meaningfully to the $9 million backlog.

“The acquisition of SemiCab’s Indian operates will be the final step in our integration of their AI logistics business into our new holding company structure,” commented Gary Atkinson, CEO of The Singing Machine. “For our team, this has always been the primary rationale for the SemiCab acquisition from the onset. The immediate impact over the next 12 months from our Indian operations is expected to be our largest source of overall revenue growth.”

“SemiCab has benefitted from some world-class early adopters of our leading AI solutions for global logistics. We are aggressively pursuing growth in that geography through both the expansion of our existing customer relationships, as well as adding new clients through the National Digital Freight Exchange. This is our single most important growth opportunity for the foreseeable future,” concluded Mr. Atkinson.

About SemiCab

SemiCab is a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform built to achieve the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. To orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models. On the SemiCab platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more while not having to change a thing.

Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address these common supply-chain problems globally. SemiCab's Orchestrated Collaboration™ AI model has proven to increase transportation capacity, improve asset utilization, reduce empty miles, lower logistics costs, and provide visibility into the entire transportation network. Models show the technology has the capability of saving shippers tens of billions of dollars annually through optimization. Further, SemiCab’s technology also has the potential to play a key role in the improved sustainability model globally. Based on its proven ability to improve truck utilization rates from 65% to over 90%, this results in a dramatic reduction in the carbon footprint of the industry. The optimization of existing truck utilization can add approximately 30% more trucking capacity without adding more trucks, drivers or driven miles which addresses common problems plaguing the industry like severe driver shortage and road congestion. Trucking optimization could also eliminate approximately 25% of CO2 emissions attributable to road freight.

For additional information regarding SemiCab: http://www.semicab.com

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded over forty years ago, the Company designs and distributes the industry's widest assortment of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products. Their portfolio is marketed under both proprietary brands and popular licenses, including Carpool Karaoke and Sesame Street. Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products and is also developing the world’s first globally available, fully integrated in-car karaoke system. The Company also has a new philanthropic initiative, CARE-eoke by Singing Machine, to focus on the social impact of karaoke for children and adults of all ages who would benefit from singing. Their products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

