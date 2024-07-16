OTC Markets Group Welcomes Main Street Financial Services Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Main Street Financial Services Corp. (OTCQX: MSWV), the holding company for Main Street Bank Corp., has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Main Street Financial Services Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Main Street Financial Services Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MSWV.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We remain committed to creating value for our shareholders and believe the OTCQX Market will provide greater visibility and liquidity for Main Street Financial Services Corp. shares,” said James VanSickle, Main Street Financial Services Corp. President & CEO.

About Main Street Financial Services Corp.

Main Street Financial Services Corp. operates as the holding company for Main Street Bank Corp. that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers financial planning, retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. The company operates nineteen full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, Fredericksburg, Washingtonville, Dalton, Carrollton and Toronto, Ohio and Wheeling, Wellsburg and Moundsville, West Virginia. Main Street Financial Services Corp. was founded in 2001 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

