Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 73 Day 1 on July 17 Register Now

MIAMI, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 73rd Emerging Growth Conference on July 17 & 18 2024.



The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Day 1

July 17, 2024

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

BlockchainK2 Corp. (OTCQB: BIDCF) (TSXV: BITK)

Keynote speaker: Scott Brooks, CEO of RealBlocks

9:40 - 10:10

iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST)

Keynote speaker: Leandro Jose Iglesias, Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO

10:15 - 10:45

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

10:50 - 11:20

Cyios Corp. (OTC Pink: CYIO)

Keynote speaker: John O’Shea, Chairman

11:25 - 11:55

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII)

Keynote speaker: Lawrence D. Firestone, Chairman & CEO

1:10 - 1:40

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCQB: PENMF) (ASX: PEN)

Keynote speaker: Wayne W. Heili, MD, CEO & Director

1:45 - 2:15

US Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG)

Keynote speaker: Ryan Smith, CEO

2:20 – 2:30

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC Pink: BSEG)

Keynote speakers: Monroe Mann, VP of Development of Big Film Fund

2:50 – 3:00

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH)

Keynote speaker: John Eagleton, CEO

3:05 – 3:15

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK)

Keynote speaker: Ms. Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO

3:20 – 3:30

Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX) (OTCQB: TRGEF)

Keynote speaker: Cameron Tymstra, President & CEO

3:35 – 3:45

ReGen III Corp. (OTCQB: ISRJF) (TSXV: GIII)

Keynote speaker: Mark Redcliffe, President

Day 2

July 18, 2024

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 - 9:35

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC) (NASDAQ: IMRN

Keynote speaker: Steve Lydeamore, CEO

9:40 - 10:10

CytoMed Therapeutics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDTC)

Keynote speaker: Peter Choo, Chairman

10:15 - 10:45

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCQB: GRST)

Keynote speaker: Shawn E. Leon – CEO

10:50 – 11:20

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO)

Keynote speaker: Hyung Heon Kim, Chief Executive Officer and President

11:25 - 11:55

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: NBIO)

Keynote speaker: Sean Carrick, President / CEO

12:00 – 12:30

GeoVax Lags, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)

Keynote speaker: David Dodd, Chairman, President / CEO

12:35 – 1:05

Elutia, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELUT)

Keynote speaker: Dr. Randy Mills, President & CEO

1:10 – 1:40

CervoMed, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO)

Keynote speaker: Bill Elder, CFO & General Counsel

1:45 – 2:15

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)

Keynote speakers: David Platt, CEO & Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development

2:20 – 2:50

AseptiScope, Inc.

Keynote speaker: Scott W Mader – Founder & CEO

2:55 – 3:25

NurExone Biologic Inc. (OTCQB: NRXBF) (TSXV: NRX)

Keynote speaker: Dr. Lior Shaltiel – CEO

3:30 – 3:40

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA)

Keynote speaker: Jason Awe, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

3:45 – 3:55

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, and Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

4:00 – 4:10

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: AAWH)

Keynote speaker: Keynote speaker: John Hartmann, CEO

4:15 – 4:25

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVKD)

Keynote speaker: Mr. Quang X. Pham, Chairman & CEO

4:30 – 4:40

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ: AYTU)

Keynote speaker: Joshua Disbrow, Chairman, CEO

4:45 – 4:55

Clene Inc., (NASDAQ: CLNN)

Keynote speaker: Rob Etherington, President / CEO, & Morgan Brown, CFO

