OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

BUFORD, Ga., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (the “Company” or “OneWater”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024, before the market opens. Following the release, the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.



To access via phone, participants can use the dial in below:

Event: OneWater Marine Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, July 30th, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: 1-833-630-0581 or 1-412-317-1814 (International)

OneWater Marine will offer a live webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, at https://investor.onewatermarine.com/ where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay will also be available through August 13th, 2024 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll Free), or 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll), by entering access code 1155553.

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium marine retailers in the United States. OneWater operates a total of 98 retail locations, 10 distribution centers / warehouses and multiple online marketplaces in 18 different states, several of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, finance and insurance products, parts and accessories, maintenance, repair and other services.