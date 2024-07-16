Creatio Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide B2B CRM Software for Industrial Manufacturing 2024 Vendor Assessment
The report evaluates 12 vendors providing support to manufacturers managing and enhancing their B2B customer relationshipsBOSTON, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B CRM Platform Software for Industrial Manufacturing 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52034425, June 2024).
This IDC MarketScape provides a comprehensive assessment of the capabilities and strategies of CRM software providers to support manufacturers in managing and enhancing their B2B customer relationships. The report evaluated 12 vendors, including Creatio.
CRM Creatio is a full-fledged suite of products for marketing, sales, and service automation integrated on one no-code platform. Its offering also includes industry workflows for 20 vertical and marketplace add-ons. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture, which is the foundation of the Creatio platform. Creatio products can be deployed as a single CRM bundle or as standalone applications. Users can take advantage of Creatio’s composable application approach and leverage no-code capabilities of the platform to easily extend and customize the solution without a line of code and special skills needed.
Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
