Global Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Procedure Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.32 billion in 2023 to $1.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to innovations in biopsy techniques, increased research funding, evolution of biomarker discovery, improved pathological analysis, shifts in screening guidelines.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in point-of-care testing, introduction of novel biomarkers, shift towards personalized medicine, adoption of next-generation sequencing, enhanced endoscopic imaging modalities. Major trends in the forecast period include integration of nanotechnology, adoption of big data analytics, application of microbiota analysis, increased patient-centric approaches, role of telehealth in diagnostics.

Growth Driver Of The Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Procedure Market

The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases is driving the growth of the gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market going forward. Gastrointestinal disorders refer to illnesses affecting the digestive system's many sections and the supporting organs, including the liver and pancreas. A gastric cancer diagnostic procedure is used to treat stomach cancer which treats gastric cancer such as endoscopic and biopsy. Hence, the growing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases is fueling the expansion of the gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Co, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Sanofi SA, Eli Lilly and Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., AdventHealth, Atrium Health, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Ipsen Pharma, Hartford HealthCare, Myriad Genetics Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., NovoCure Limited, Foundation Medicine Inc., Biocept Inc.

Major companies operating in the gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market are focusing on innovative products such as tissue staining platform to drive revenues in their market. Tissue staining platform is intended to provide fast and precise test findings, enabling medical professionals to decide on patient care in a timely manner.

Segments:

1) By Procedure Type: Endoscopic Procedure, Biopsy, Tissue tests, Lab tests, In-vitro Diagnostic Tests, Imaging Tests, Molecular Diagnostics, Multiplexing Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, Other Procedure Types

2) By Symptom Type: Symptomatic, Asymptomatic

3) By Offering Type: Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Services

4) By Body Fluid Type: Blood, Urine, Saliva, Stomach Juice, Tissue, Other Body Fluid

5) By Disease Indication: Early Gastric Cancer, Advanced Gastric Cancer

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of gastric cancer diagnostic procedure.

Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Procedure Market Definition

Gastric cancer diagnostic procedure refers to a technique of identification and medication to treat cancer cells that grow in the stomach. It is used to diagnose stomach cancer.

The main procedures of gastric cancer diagnostic procedure are endoscopic procedure, biopsy, tissue tests, lab tests, in-vitro diagnostic tests, imaging tests, molecular diagnostics, multiplexing molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and others. Endoscopic Procedure refers to a process of observing an internal organ, such as the gastrointestinal tract, by inserting a long, thin tube straight into the body. The endoscopy procedure used in gastric cancer for diagnosing stomach cancer. It is suitable for symptoms such as symptomatic and asymptomatic and offers solutions such as instruments, reagents and consumables, and services. The body fluids that are required for the procedure include blood, urine, saliva, stomach juice, tissue, others to detect and treat early gastric cancer and advanced gastric cancer.

Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Procedure Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Procedure Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market size, gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market drivers and trends, gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market major players, gastric cancer diagnostic procedure competitors' revenues, gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market positioning, and gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market growth across geographies. The gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

