RentRedi is Chosen by the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) as its Property Management Software Partner

Through this partnership NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® brings NAR members RentRedi’s leading property management app that simplifies tenant screening, rent collection, lease signing, maintenance coordination, accounting, and more

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , an award-winning property management software that simplifies the renting process for both landlords and tenants, has partnered with the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) to provide benefits to NAR members, while gaining access to the largest network of real estate agents. As part of the agreement, RentRedi aims to provide NAR members with access to its innovative technology that provides value to both their clients and their own personal rental businesses.



“As an industry leader, it’s important for RentRedi to align with other best-in-class industry leaders such as NAR,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “Working alongside NAR opens the door to many collaborative initiatives, including positioning RentRedi as the go-to property management tool for real estate agents and their clients.”

According to NAR’s most recent statistics, 89% of buyers use a real estate agent or broker to purchase properties, and 90% of those buyers would use their agent again or recommend their agent to others. This demonstrates the strength and influence real estate agents have in the real estate industry as trusted advisors to their clients, some of whom also purchase real estate to use for investment purposes. Agents who use or are familiar with RentRedi’s full suite of property management services can better inform their clients about how to leverage this powerful app to simplify and improve their rental businesses.

Real estate agents can show their clients how to become more successful real estate investors by highlighting RentRedi’s key features that can enhance rental businesses. For example, they might encourage their investor clients to take advantage of RentRedi’s Credit Boost and autopay features that have proven to result in more on-time rent payments and better tenant behaviors. Likewise, RentRedi’s listing and tenant screening features can help investors find tenants that are a better fit for their rental properties.

“This partnership with RentRedi enhances our members’ ability to manage properties with efficiency and ease,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of strategic alliances. “We are committed to providing our members with essential tools that support their professional growth and operational success.”

NAR’s 2024 Member Profile shows that among the 39% of REALTORS® who owned a property that was not their primary residence in 2023, 72% noted that they owned residential properties used for investment purposes. RentRedi partnered with NAR so that that these NAR members can use the RentRedi app to manage their investment properties more efficiently by utilizing features such as listings, tenant screening, lease signing, rent collection, maintenance coordination, and accounting — becoming product evangelists and recommending the software to their landlord clients.

NAR members can receive an exclusive six-month RentRedi subscription for $1, plus the opportunity to lock in a 50% discount on service renewals every six months. To claim this benefit, NAR members can visit their Member Benefits page to get their exclusive offer.

ABOUT NAR

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics .

ABOUT RENTREDI

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. For landlords, RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. For tenants, RentRedi’s easy-to-use mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies, prequalify and sign leases, and submit maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 12 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list and was named an Inc. Power Partner, a GetApp Category Leader, a Capterra Established Player, and a G2 High Performer and Momentum Leader based on the software’s user ratings and popularity. To date, RentRedi has more than $25 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Realtor.com, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .