Fleet Tracking Monitoring Software Market Participants Should Consider: Verizon Connect, Geotab, CalAmp, GPS Insight
The Global Fleet Tracking Monitoring Software Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on Fleet Tracking Monitoring Software Market Insights, to 2030" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Verizon Connect (United States), Geotab (Canada), WEBFLEET (Netherlands), CalAmp (United States), GPS Insight (United States), Samsara (United States), Teletrac Navman (United States), Gurtam (Belarus), MiFleet (Netherlands), Onfleet (United States). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are KeepTruckin (United States), TrackTik (Canada), Route4Me (United States), Navixy (Russia), Chainalytics (India).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Fleet Tracking Monitoring Software market is expected to see a growth rate of 14.2% and may see a market size of USD49.3 Billion by 2030, currently pegged at USD22.2 Billion.
Definition: The fleet tracking and monitoring software market refers to the industry focused on the development, deployment, and management of software solutions designed to track, monitor, and manage vehicle fleets in real-time. These software solutions leverage GPS technology, telematics, and data analytics to provide insights into fleet operations, enhance efficiency, improve safety, and reduce operational costs.
Market Drivers:
• Demand for Operational Efficiency
• Advancements in Technology
Market Opportunities:
• Emerging Market
• Customization and Flexibility
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Fleet Tracking Monitoring Software Market: GPS-based tracking system, Telematics Solutions, Mobile Application
Key Applications/end-users of Fleet Tracking Monitoring Software Market: Transportation and Logistics, Construction and Field Services, Utilities and Municipalities
