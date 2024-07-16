Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,127 in the last 365 days.

RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Investors are invited to listen to RadNet’s conference call by dialing 844-826-3035. International callers can dial 412-317-5195. There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1680804&tp_key=197206db18. An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 10191154.

About RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 375 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, including full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 9,700 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

CONTACTS:

RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2800


Primary Logo

You just read:

RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more