RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Investors are invited to listen to RadNet’s conference call by dialing 844-826-3035 . International callers can dial 412-317-5195 . There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1680804&tp_key=197206db18. An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 10191154 .

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 375 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, including full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 9,700 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

