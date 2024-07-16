Sports Medicine Market to generate $12.86 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

sport medicine market 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sports Medicine Market by Product (Body Reconstruction & Repair, Body Support & Recovery Products, Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices and Accessories), Application (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Ankle & Foot Injuries, Back & Spine Injuries, Elbow & Wrist Injuries, Hip Injuries, & Other Injuries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 $𝟴.𝟱𝟮 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 $𝟭𝟮.𝟴𝟲 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟬, 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟱.𝟭% 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝘁𝗼 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟬.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Rise in incidences of sports injuries, increase rise in participation in fitness and sports-related activities, and shift from proactive to preventive care for sports injuries drive the growth of the global sports medicine market. However, changing regulatory scenarios for medicine hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in awareness among individuals regarding fitness & sports, availability of medical instruments, and adoption of extreme sports activities create opportunities in the coming years.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-

▪️ Owing to cancellation of sports events and competitions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the demand for sports medicines reduced considerably during the initial phases of the pandemic. The demand is expected to grow steadily post-pandemic.

▪️ Manufacturing activities of sports medicine were stopped completely or partially during the lockdown implemented by different governments. Lack of availability of skilled workforce and disrupted supply chain impacted the manufacturing activities.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

Based on product type, the body reconstruction and repair segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global sports medicine market, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the benefits of medicines such as rapid repairing and restoring of functions of injured parts of the body. The research also analyzes the segments including body support and recovery, body monitoring and evaluation, and accessories.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐧𝐞𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

Based on application, the knee injuries segment held around one-fourth of the global sports medicine market in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of knee-related injuries that occur during sports activities. The report also analyzes the segments including shoulder injuries, ankle & foot injuries, back & spine injuries, elbow & wrist injuries, hip injuries, & other injuries.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share of the global sports medicine market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in the number of sports activities and presence of key market players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in awareness related to the treatment of sports-related injuries.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Arthrex Inc.

CONMED corporation

DJO Global

Johnson & Johnson

Mueller Sport Medicine

Orthofix International N.V

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

