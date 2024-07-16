Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,118 in the last 365 days.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. During the quarter, net interest income increased $0.2 million from the prior quarter, the Mortgage Division earned $0.2 million, and CIBM Bank completed a sale-leaseback transaction with a gross purchase price of $6.6 million and a net gain on sale of $4.5 million.

Net income for the quarter was $3.8 million, or $2.79 basic and $2.06 diluted earnings per share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.88 basic and $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2023. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $4.0 million, or $2.94 basic and $2.17 diluted earnings per share, compared to $1.4 million, or $1.06 basic and $0.77 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2023. Excluding the effects of the non-recurring sale-leaseback transaction gain on sale, net income was $0.5 million, or $0.34 basic and $0.25 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter and $0.6 million, or $0.8 basic and $0.35 diluted earnings per share, for the six-month period.

Financial highlights for the quarter include:

  • The Bank completed a sale-leaseback transaction with a gross purchase price of $6.6 million for the office real estate used by CIBM Bank’s Bloomington, Champaign, and Urbana, Illinois, branches. The transaction resulted in a net gain on sale of $4.5 million and $3.3 million net of tax. The sale of the real estate to a third party will not impact banking services, which will continue at each branch under a 15-year lease.
  • Compared to the prior quarter, net interest income was up $0.2 million and net interest margin was up 9 basis points as the 12 basis point increase in average yields on earning assets outpaced a subdued 3 basis point increase in the cost of funds. Net interest income was down $0.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and down $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same periods of 2023, due to the rise in cost of funds versus yields on assets over those time periods.
  • Loan portfolio balances decreased $17 million over the quarter and decreased $3 million since December 31, 2023, due to higher loan rates and the Company’s balance sheet management strategy, with further balance declines likely in the future. Deposits decreased $3 million for the quarter and increased $42 million from December 31, 2023, as lower-cost fundings were used to reduce higher-cost brokered deposits and short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (“FHLB”). Cost of funds pressures were diminished for the quarter as FHLB borrowings were reduced to zero and the Bank’s liquidity profile continued to improve as the loan to deposit ratio declined from 98% at December 31, 2023, to 92% at June 30, 2024.
  • As of June 30, 2024, non-performing assets, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans ratios were 1.14% and 0.47%, respectively, compared to 0.90% and 0.50%, respectively, on December 31, 2023, and 0.13% and 0.02%, respectively, on June 30, 2023. The primary reason for the increase in the ratios over the time period is due to four credit relationships with borrowers in the transportation industry, including two added during the second quarter of 2024.
  • Also, as of June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to loans was 1.26% compared to an allowance for loan and lease losses of 1.27% on December 31, 2023, and 1.39% on June 30, 2023. The ACLL depends on third-party economic forecasts and qualitative factors. Over the course of 2023 and the second quarter of 2024, those forecasts for gross domestic product and unemployment have generally improved while certain qualitative factors related to loan performance have trended up, resulting in a lower ACLL to loans ratio.
  • For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Banking Division net income was $4.6 million, up from $2.3 million in the same period in 2023. Mortgage Division net loss was $0.2 million, improved from a $0.5 million loss in the same period in 2023 due to cost saving actions and despite production being down due to housing market challenges.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “Operating results from our Banking and Mortgage Divisions have improved from quarter to quarter as highlighted above, although it continues to be a challenging environment for both areas. Attentive management of our cost of funds and liability structure has led to improved net interest margins from the prior quarter and we are working toward continued improvement. Our targeted expense controls set in motion in late 2023 and early 2024 have supported improved operating results.”

He concluded, “We are pleased to report on the outcome of our sale-leaseback transaction. Along with balance sheet management and improving operating results, this is an important step forward in meeting our goal of redeeming the preferred stock.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in ten states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
                 
  At or for the
  Quarters Ended   6 Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2024 2024 2023 2023 2023   2024 2023
  (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:                
Interest and dividend income $ 12,052   $ 11,801   $ 11,328   $ 10,117   $ 9,152     $ 23,853   $ 17,624  
Interest expense   6,897     6,840     6,190     5,180     3,643       13,737     6,244  
Net interest income   5,155     4,961     5,138     4,937     5,509       10,116     11,380  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   10     (28 )   135     (140 )   (246 )     (18 )   (87 )
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   5,145     4,989     5,003     5,077     5,755       10,134     11,467  
Noninterest income (1)   6,904     1,627     1,824     2,368     3,298       8,531     4,708  
Noninterest expense   6,904     6,421     6,669     7,007     7,457       13,325     14,262  
Income before income taxes   5,145     195     158     438     1,596       5,340     1,913  
Income tax expense   1,361     17     1,050     59     431       1,378     520  
Net income (loss) $ 3,784   $ 178   $ (892 ) $ 379   $ 1,165     $ 3,962   $ 1,393  
                 
Common Share Data:                
Basic net income (loss) per share $ 2.79   $ 0.13   $ (0.67 ) $ 0.28   $ 0.88     $ 2.94   $ 1.06  
Diluted net income (loss) per share   2.06     0.10     (0.67 )   0.21     0.64       2.17     0.77  
Dividend   0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00       0.00     0.00  
Tangible book value per share (2)   55.36     52.59     53.35     52.05     52.47       55.36     52.47  
Book value per share (2)   53.61     50.84     51.58     50.28     50.70       53.61     50.70  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   1,356,255     1,341,181     1,334,163     1,333,889     1,318,470       1,348,440     1,313,564  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   1,833,881     1,820,498     1,813,207     1,814,716     1,815,604       1,826,911     1,809,445  
Financial Condition Data:                
Total assets $ 901,634   $ 897,595   $ 899,060   $ 874,247   $ 819,521     $ 901,634   $ 819,521  
Loans   719,129     736,019     722,084     688,446     647,823       719,129     647,823  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (9,083 )   (9,087 )   (9,136 )   (8,947 )   (8,999 )     (9,083 )   (8,999 )
Investment securities   123,814     119,300     131,529     130,476     114,661       123,814     114,661  
Deposits   768,984     772,377     727,565     644,165     613,808       768,984     613,808  
Borrowings   28,222     32,120     76,956     138,469     113,950       28,222     113,950  
Stockholders' equity   89,008     85,091     85,075     83,313     83,876       89,008     83,876  
Financial Ratios and Other Data:                
Performance Ratios:                
Net interest margin (3)   2.38 %   2.29 %   2.41 %   2.43 %   2.90 %     2.34 %   3.06 %
Net interest spread (4)   1.71 %   1.63 %   1.79 %   1.85 %   2.42 %     1.67 %   2.62 %
Noninterest income to average assets (5)   3.09 %   0.73 %   0.78 %   1.15 %   1.68 %     1.91 %   1.21 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   3.09 %   2.87 %   3.00 %   3.31 %   3.77 %     2.98 %   3.68 %
Efficiency ratio (6)   57.19 %   97.20 %   97.13 %   95.06 %   84.35 %     71.34 %   88.65 %
Earnings (loss) on average assets (7)   1.69 %   0.08 %   -0.40 %   0.18 %   0.59 %     0.88 %   0.36 %
Earnings (loss) on average equity (8)   17.92 %   0.84 %   -4.21 %   1.78 %   5.53 %     9.38 %   3.35 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                
Nonaccrual loans to loans (9)   0.47 %   0.48 %   0.50 %   0.50 %   0.02 %     0.47 %   0.02 %
Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans   1.38 %   1.04 %   1.07 %   0.56 %   0.11 %     1.38 %   0.11 %
Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets   1.14 %   0.89 %   0.90 %   0.49 %   0.13 %     1.14 %   0.13 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (9)   1.26 %   1.23 %   1.27 %   1.30 %   1.39 %     1.26 %   1.39 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (9)   91.24 %   118.77 %   118.59 %   231.01 %   1283.74 %     91.24 %   1283.74 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (9)   0.03 %   0.03 %   0.01 %   -0.01 %   -0.02 %     0.03 %   -0.02 %
Capital Ratios:                
Total equity to total assets   9.87 %   9.48 %   9.46 %   9.53 %   10.23 %     9.87 %   10.23 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.90 %   13.07 %   13.24 %   13.58 %   14.25 %     13.90 %   14.25 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.27 %   10.48 %   10.62 %   10.91 %   11.49 %     11.27 %   11.49 %
Leverage capital ratio   8.93 %   8.50 %   8.62 %   8.93 %   9.43 %     8.93 %   9.43 %
Other Data:                
Number of employees (full-time equivalent)   172     177     193     194     206       172     206  
Number of banking facilities   9     9     9     9     10       9     10  
                 
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(3) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(4) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(6) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(7) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(8) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(9) Excludes loans held for sale.



CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
           
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
  (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 10,690   $ 7,727   $ 9,491   $ 9,203   $ 14,444  
Reverse repurchase agreements   -     -     -     -     -  
Securities available for sale   121,687     117,160     129,370     128,413     112,532  
Equity securities at fair value   2,127     2,140     2,159     2,063     2,129  
Loans held for sale   17,897     8,048     9,209     15,011     14,726  
           
Loans   719,129     736,019     722,084     688,446     647,823  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (9,083 )   (9,087 )   (9,136 )   (8,947 )   (8,999 )
Net loans   710,046     726,932     712,948     679,499     638,824  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock   2,238     2,328     2,709     4,645     2,818  
Premises and equipment, net   1,569     3,550     3,602     3,675     3,879  
Accrued interest receivable   3,230     3,271     2,983     2,748     2,036  
Deferred tax assets, net   14,840     14,849     14,753     16,815     16,790  
Other real estate owned, net   283     375     375     375     375  
Bank owned life insurance   6,340     6,291     6,247     6,204     6,160  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   64     64     64     70     76  
Other assets   10,623     4,860     5,150     5,526     4,732  
Total assets $ 901,634   $ 897,595   $ 899,060   $ 874,247   $ 819,521  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 95,457   $ 87,621   $ 89,025   $ 88,674   $ 93,487  
Interest-bearing demand   86,728     92,092     90,232     73,086     82,484  
Savings   244,595     261,998     256,059     254,211     247,339  
Time   342,204     330,666     292,249     228,194     190,498  
Total deposits   768,984     772,377     727,565     644,165     613,808  
Short-term borrowings   18,477     22,383     67,227     128,748     104,238  
Long-term borrowings   9,745     9,737     9,729     9,721     9,712  
Accrued interest payable   2,145     1,982     1,883     1,491     963  
Other liabilities   13,275     6,025     7,581     6,809     6,924  
Total liabilities   812,626     812,504     813,985     790,934     735,645  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 14,633 shares of series A and 1,610 shares of series B; convertible; $16.2 million aggregate liquidation preference   13,806     13,806     13,806     13,806     13,806  
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,372,053 and 1,349,392 issued shares; 1,357,984 and 1,335,323 outstanding shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (1)   1,372     1,369     1,349     1,349     1,349  
Capital surplus   181,486     181,380     181,282     181,144     181,050  
Accumulated deficit   (101,373 )   (105,157 )   (105,335 )   (104,443 )   (104,822 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   (5,749 )   (5,773 )   (5,493 )   (8,009 )   (6,973 )
Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (2)   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )
Total stockholders' equity   89,008     85,091     85,075     83,313     83,876  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 901,634   $ 897,595   $ 899,060   $ 874,247   $ 819,521  
           
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 47,321 shares and 48,308 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.



CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
                 
  At or for the
  Quarters Ended   6 Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2024 2024 2023 2023 2023   2024 2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
                 
Interest Income                
Loans $ 10,582   $ 10,394   $ 9,752   $ 8,718   $ 7,942     $ 20,976   $ 15,063  
Loans held for sale   213     142     200     227     155       355     239  
Securities   1,217     1,231     1,330     1,132     985       2,448     2,016  
Other investments   40     34     46     40     70       74     306  
Total interest income   12,052     11,801     11,328     10,117     9,152       23,853     17,624  
                 
Interest Expense                
Deposits   6,466     6,227     5,071     3,918     3,076       12,693     5,440  
Short-term borrowings   310     493     998     1,141     445       803     563  
Long-term borrowings   121     120     121     121     122       241     241  
Total interest expense   6,897     6,840     6,190     5,180     3,643       13,737     6,244  
Net interest income   5,155     4,961     5,138     4,937     5,509       10,116     11,380  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   10     (28 )   135     (140 )   (246 )     (18 )   (87 )
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   5,145     4,989     5,003     5,077     5,755       10,134     11,467  
                 
Noninterest Income                
Deposit service charges   67     66     74     101     76       133     155  
Other service fees   1     (5 )   3     6     11       (4 )   27  
Mortgage banking revenue, net   2,166     1,209     1,397     1,984     1,636       3,375     2,644  
Other income   273     163     165     132     171       436     281  
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale   0     0     0     0     0       0     0  
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities   (14 )   (18 )   96     (66 )   (34 )     (32 )   0  
Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans   0     202     0     0     0       202     151  
Net gains on sale of assets and (writedowns)   4,411     10     89     211     1,438       4,421     1,450  
Total noninterest income   6,904     1,627     1,824     2,368     3,298       8,531     4,708  
                 
Noninterest Expense                
Compensation and employee benefits   4,700     4,289     4,369     4,631     5,101       8,989     9,651  
Equipment   457     462     493     484     504       919     979  
Occupancy and premises   391     436     415     490     404       827     842  
Data Processing   208     212     224     245     221       420     420  
Federal deposit insurance   219     199     170     123     150       418     237  
Professional services   219     199     243     271     317       418     595  
Telephone and data communication   51     56     66     57     56       107     117  
Insurance   80     81     79     82     68       161     156  
Other expense   579     487     610     624     636       1,066     1,265  
Total noninterest expense   6,904     6,421     6,669     7,007     7,457       13,325     14,262  
Income from operations before income taxes   5,145     195     158     438     1,596       5,340     1,913  
Income tax expense   1,361     17     1,050     59     431       1,378     520  
Net (loss) income   3,784     178     (892 )   379     1,165       3,962     1,393  
Preferred stock dividend   0     0     0     0     0       0     0  
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock   0     0     0     0     0       0     0  
Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ 3,784   $ 178   $ (892 ) $ 379   $ 1,165     $ 3,962   $ 1,393  
                 

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more