Swirl Lamp by Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos Wins Iron A' Design Award in Lighting Products Design Category
Innovative Lighting Design Inspired by Meringue Cookie Earns International RecognitionCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced Swirl Lamp by Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition celebrates the lamp's innovative design, which draws inspiration from the delicate form and curves of a meringue cookie.
The Swirl Lamp's unique design aligns with current trends in the lighting industry, which emphasize creativity, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. Its distinctive shape, achieved through 3D scanning and careful remodeling, showcases the potential for transforming everyday objects into practical and visually striking home decor elements. This innovative approach demonstrates the lamp's relevance to both industry professionals and consumers seeking unique lighting solutions.
The award-winning lamp stands out for its intricate mold-making process, which involves both inner and outer casting to achieve its characteristic curvatures. The Swirl Lamp's symmetrical form and flowing curves, reminiscent of piped icing, contribute to its charm and ability to enhance various living spaces with a touch of Pop Art-inspired flair. Available in a range of vibrant colors, each lamp features a white inner color that ensures accurate light temperature reflection.
Receiving the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos's commitment to pushing the boundaries of lighting design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations that continue to merge technology with handcrafting, while prioritizing sustainability. The award also motivates the design duo to further explore the potential of transforming everyday objects into functional and visually captivating lighting fixtures.
Swirl Lamp was designed by Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos and Zeynep Paradeisopoulos, who together form the creative force behind Kazoo Design Studio.
About Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos
Zeynep and Konstantinos Paradeisopoulos are the founders of Kazoo Design Studio, a creative venture born from their shared passion for design and over two decades of experience in computer-generated imagery. Their work spans various fields, including architecture, advertising, short films, and visual effects for documentaries and movies. At Kazoo, they embrace curiosity and draw inspiration from diverse sources to create unique, handcrafted objects using a combination of digital design, 3D printing, and traditional manufacturing techniques. Sustainability and collaboration with local artisans are core values in their design process.
About Kazoo Design
Kazoo Design is the brainchild of Zeynep and Kostas Paradeisopoulos, who bring over 20 years of experience in computer-generated imagery to their creative venture. The studio is a place where curiosity knows no bounds, and ideas can strike at any moment. Kazoo objects are born from a fusion of digital design and traditional craftsmanship, with each piece starting as a digital concept before being 3D printed, post-processed, and hand-cast using molds. The studio works with a range of materials, including ceramics, porcelain, polyurethane resin, and acrylic resin (Jesmonite), always keeping sustainability at the forefront of their production process. By collaborating with local artisans and focusing on in-house production, Kazoo Design ensures the highest quality and attention to detail in every creation.
About A' Design Award
The Iron A' Design Award recognizes lighting designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles and showcase creativity in their execution. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to the lighting industry, providing solutions that enhance quality of life and drive positive change. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that meet professional and industrial standards, serving as a testament to the skill, dedication, and creative capacity of their creators.
