IYDF's New School Library Opens, Bringing a New World of Reading to Xipo Primary School in Xiji County, China
EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 12, 2024, Xipo Primary School in Xiji County, Ningxia Province, celebrated a special occasion with the official launch of a school library project funded by the China International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF).
During the celebration ceremony, the first batch of 2,376 books was placed into the new library. This marks the 19th library project supported by China IYDF in Ningxia Province, receiving enthusiastic support from students, teachers, and parents alike.
In his speech, Xipo Primary School Principal Zhang Yuanfeng highlighted that the library addresses a long-standing issue for students in the region. Previously, due to a lack of extracurricular books, students resorted to spending their spare time playing mobile and computer games, activities that do not contribute to their healthy development. Now, with the library in operation, students can borrow a wide range of books for free during their free time, greatly enriching their knowledge base and academic perspectives.
Principal Zhang stated, "The library's establishment not only enriches students' extracurricular lives but also provides them with a platform for acquiring knowledge. Seeing the students' focus and joy while reading in the new library brings us great comfort."
IYDF project manager Ms. Zhang Lan expressed at the ceremony, "This is the 19th school library established by China IYDF in Ningxia Province. We hope that through these libraries, children can more easily access a greater number of books and broaden their horizons. In the future, China IYDF will continue to supply more books and resources to this school library, supporting the growth and development of the children."
The students of Xipo Primary School have shown great enthusiasm and joy for the library's opening. They stated that the library provides a quiet and comfortable reading environment, allowing them to focus more on learning and exploring new knowledge.
With the establishment of the library, Xipo Primary School's educational environment has been further enhanced, injecting new vitality into the region's education sector. The ongoing support and care from China IYDF will undoubtedly bring hope and brightness to the future of more children.
The inauguration of the library signifies an important step forward for Xipo Primary School in terms of educational resources. With the joint efforts of all sectors of society, the students' learning environment will become even better, and the development of education will usher in a brighter tomorrow.
