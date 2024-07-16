Re: Derby Barracks/ DUI Arrest
* Update * Mug Shot Attached
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5003635
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/15/2024 at 2030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Lowell, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Hunter Prive
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/15/2024, at approximately 2030 hours, Vermont State Police were advised Newport Ambulance Service was out with a vehicle at the Lowell Town Garage in the town of Lowell. This vehicle had previously been reported to Troopers out of the Williston Barracks as possibly having an impaired operator. Troopers responded to the scene; Troopers spoke with the operator, Hunter Prive of North Troy. During the investigation Troopers smelled the odor of intoxicants and detected signs of impairment. Prive was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby State Police Barracks for processing. Prive was later released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/6/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
