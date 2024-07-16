Re: Derby Barracks/ DUI Arrest

* Update * Mug Shot Attached





VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5003635

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881





DATE/TIME: 7/15/2024 at 2030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: DUI





ACCUSED: Hunter Prive

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 7/15/2024, at approximately 2030 hours, Vermont State Police were advised Newport Ambulance Service was out with a vehicle at the Lowell Town Garage in the town of Lowell. This vehicle had previously been reported to Troopers out of the Williston Barracks as possibly having an impaired operator. Troopers responded to the scene; Troopers spoke with the operator, Hunter Prive of North Troy. During the investigation Troopers smelled the odor of intoxicants and detected signs of impairment. Prive was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby State Police Barracks for processing. Prive was later released on a citation.





COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/6/24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.





Sergeant Abigail Drew Patrol Commander Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Road Derby, VT 05829 802-334-8881

