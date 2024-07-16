Intellect scores another hattrick with three “#1 Global Rankings” in IBS Sales League Table 2024

Drives continued excellence with triple consecutive year Global #1 rankings in key banking categories at IBS 2024

We are elated to lead the industry with our groundbreaking solutions, achieving significant victories at the IBSi Sales League Table 2024” — Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Intellect Design Arena Limited

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a cloud-native, API-led microservices-based, multi-product FinTech company for the world’s leading financial and insurance institutions, has registered a remarkable record-breaking achievement of being ranked #1 in three of its banking offerings by the UK-based independent analyst firm, IBS Intelligence. Intellect continues to lead the fintech industry with top rankings in Retail Core Banking for the sixth consecutive year, Transaction Banking for the fifth consecutive year, and Lending for the third consecutive year. Intellect also secured #2 positions in 8 other financial technology categories and retained #3 ranking in “global leadership for geographic spread” for the fourth year in a row.

IBSi’s Annual Sales League Table is a widely regarded industry benchmark that measures the performance of global banking technology solutions. Running for over two decades, The Sales League is recognised as a key indicator for financial technology supplier sales performance across the banking industry. This comprehensive ranking provides valuable insights into market trends and the competitive landscape, enabling businesses to understand the dynamics and evolution of the fintech industry.

Revolutionary Open Finance Platform: eMACH.ai, First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform

The driving force behind Intellect’s success is its eMACH.ai, the most comprehensive, composable and intelligent open finance platform. With an impressive array of 329 microservices, 535 events, and over 1757 APIs, eMACH.ai enables financial institutions to build future-ready solutions, providing them with a global competitive edge. Intellect’s approach emphasises the development of strategies centered around customer needs, focusing on creating substantial business impacts rather than just optimising technology.

Global #1 Retail Core Banking Leader for the Sixth Consecutive Year

eMACH.ai Composed Intellect Digital Core (IDC) retained its #1 Global Leadership position in Retail Core Banking for the sixth year. IDC is a comprehensive Core Banking Product, enabling banks to create signature banking for their evolving customers.

IDC offers an integrated banking suite covering the entire customer financial life cycle, including Current & Savings, Deposits, Lending, Credit Card, Trade Finance, Treasury, and Digital Banking. Using AI/ML-based models and rule-based engines, IDC ensures exceptional customer experiences with zero reconciliation errors via its N-tier General Ledger. Its omni-channel platform reduces branch wait times, supports digital account opening, and enhances engagement. Open finance compliant and based on a microservices architecture, IDC fosters innovation through a connected ecosystem and supports deployment on private, hybrid, and public clouds, promoting sustainable banking options.

Global #1 Transaction Banking Leader for the Fifth Consecutive Year

eMACH.ai Composed Digital Transaction Banking (DTB), a composable, cloud-native, integrated transaction banking platform retained its #1 Global Leadership position in Wholesale Banking (Transaction) for the fifth consecutive year. The platform has revolutionised cash management by enabling banks to effectively make, manage, and move money, maximising revenue and enhancing customer experience across various industries.

As an integrated and intelligent platform, DTB covers all aspects of transaction banking, including accounts services, payments, liquidity management, collections, virtual accounts, trade finance, and supply chain finance, providing a comprehensive solution for every client and sector. DTB optimises capital, maximises ROA and fee income, improves product cross-sell and distribution channel effectiveness, supports SME franchises and growth sectors, and ensures full regulatory compliance for large corporates and MNCs. Over 60 global banking groups benefit from DTB, which handles 50% of total corporate collections transactions across regions like India, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe, setting a new standard in banking efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Global #1 Retail Lending Technology Leader for the Third Consecutive Year

eMACH.ai Composed Lending Platform, iKredit360 retained its #1 Global Leadership position in Lending for the third year. iKredit 360 is a comprehensive and composable credit technology platform that enables institutions to curate unique credit experiences for merchants, channel partners, and end consumers. It supports a wide range of credit products across Retail, Corporate, and SME segments.

iKredit360 facilitates comprehensive digital credit transformation, offering smarter, faster, and omnichannel origination, including customer-initiated and sales-assisted journeys, API-based fintech integration, digital data aggregation, and zero-touch documentation with digital signatures. Banks and financial institutions using iKredit360 can grow origination volume by 3X, enhance customer self-service experiences with frictionless lending, and reduce past-due and written-off loans by 20%.

Global #2 and #3 Rankings across 8 additional global financial technology categories

Additionally, Intellect also secured #2 rankings in 7 key categories: Digital Banking Channels, InsurTech (fourth consecutive year), Wholesale Banking Payments Systems, Islamic Lending (Retail), Islamic Digital Banking, Regional Leader (North America), and Domestic Leaders – India (Retail Core).

Also, Intellect maintained its #3 ranking for global leadership in geographic spread for the fourth consecutive year. These accolades underscore Intellect’s broad expertise and global impact across diverse sectors of the financial technology industry.

Commenting on Intellect’s performance, Robin Amlôt, Managing Editor at IBS Intelligence said, “Intellect’s continued dominance at the IBSi Sales League Table underscores its pioneering role in the fintech industry. Their commitment to innovation, exemplified by the groundbreaking eMACH.ai platform, continues to set a high benchmark in Retail Core Banking, Transaction Banking, and Lending. Intellect’s solutions are not only reshaping the present landscape but are also poised to lead the evolution of financial services globally, driving unprecedented advancements and customer-centric solutions.”

Commenting on the IBS SLT 2024 recognition, Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Intellect Design Arena Limited said, “We are elated to lead the industry with our groundbreaking solutions, achieving significant victories at the IBSi Sales League Table 2024. Our eMACH.ai-powered products and platforms, built on First Principles Thinking, are revolutionising the FinTech landscape, driving Enterprise Connected Intelligence transformation.”

He further added, “eMACH.ai is at the heart of our success. This cutting-edge architecture, with its 329 microservices, 535 events, and over 1757 APIs, empowers financial institutions to create highly composable and future-ready open finance platform. This recognition by IBS Intelligence validates our strategic focus on eMACH.ai and its potential to transform the financial services industry. As we continue to advance our technology and expand our capabilities, our goal remains to empower financial institutions worldwide to achieve sustainable growth and success through innovative and intelligent solutions.”

About IBS Intelligence

Established in 1991, UK-headquartered IBS Intelligence is the leading global pure-play Financial Technology research, news analysis, and advisory firm. IBSi’s Sales League Table is considered the global industry barometer ranking leading banking technology suppliers. Its research reports comprehensively cover international suppliers across all Banking Technology & Financial Technology systems and are also distributed by Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, and S&P Capital IQ.

Cedar-IBSi’s FinTech Lab in the heart of Dubai’s Internet City has been home to global FinTechs who need a “soft-landing” opportunity into the MENA region. It brings together banks and suppliers with an opportunity to access the Middle East market and to test and experience global Financial Technology products within the region. The group company, Cedar, is a global management consulting firm with deep expertise in formulating and executing a business strategy for financial services clients worldwide with a significant focus on leading their technology and digital transformation.

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. has the world’s largest cloud-native, API-led microservices-based multi-product FinTech platform for Global leaders in Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Capital Markets. It offers a full spectrum of banking and wealth technology products through its four lines of business – IntellectAI, Global Consumer Banking, Global Transaction Banking and Digital Technology for Commerce. With over 30 years of deep domain expertise, Intellect is the brand that progressive financial institutions rely on for digital transformation initiatives.

Intellect pioneered Design Thinking to create cutting-edge products and solutions for banking and insurance, with design being the company’s key differentiator in enabling digital transformation. FinTech 8012, the world’s first design centre for financial technology, reflects Intellect’s commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the growing need for digital transformation. Intellect serves over 270 customers through offices in 57 countries and with a diverse workforce of solution architects, and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs worldwide. For further information on the organisation and its solutions, please visit www.intellectdesign.com