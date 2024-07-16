Focused Ion Beam Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

Focused Ion Beam Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Focused Ion Beam Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The focused ion beam market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The focused ion beam market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.26 billion in 2023 to $1.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to miniaturization of electronic devices, failure analysis in electronics, enhancements in nanomanipulation, emergence of multi-functional fib systems.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The focused ion beam market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued semiconductor industry innovation, increasing demand in life sciences, development of advanced materials, demand for in-situ experiments.

Growth Driver Of The Focused Ion Beam Market

Rising demand for mobile phones is expected to propel the growth of the focused ion beam market going forward. A mobile phone is a telephone that has access to a cellular radio network, allowing it to be utilized in a large region without a direct network connection. Focused ion beams perform nanoscale imaging, milling, etching, and deposition in mobile phone devices.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the focused ion beam market include Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia LLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, Focus GmbH, JEOL Ltd., Leica Microsystems GmbH, Veeco Instruments Inc., Oxford Instruments PLC, Carl Zeiss AG, EAG Laboratories, Evans Analytical Group LLC, Raith GmbH, Tescan Orsay Holding AS, Nanolab Technologies Inc., A&D Company Limited, Delong Instruments, Fibics Inc., IC Failure Analysis Lab, Cordouan Technologies SAS, Applied Beams LLC, Elionix Inc., Ionoptika Limited, zeroK NanoTech Corporation, Nanosurf AG.

Major companies operating in the focused ion beam market are adopting strategic investments such as the National Nuclear User Facility investment for three major equipment. The investment by the National Nuclear User Facility will allow the UK nuclear sector to get access to revolutionary equipment and facilities for conducting fundamental science and engineering research.

Segments:

1) By Ion Source: Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field, Plasma

2) By Application: Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification, Circuit Edit, Counterfeit Detection

3) By Vertical: Electronics And Semiconductor, Industrial Science, Bioscience, Material Science

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the focused ion beam market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of focused ion beam.

Focused Ion Beam Market Definition

Focused ion beam (FIB) refers to a technique that involves projecting an intensely focused ion beam onto the surface of a target material. FIB is used in various scientific and engineering fields to characterize or modify materials or research physics at the nanoscale.

The main focused ion beam ion source types are ga+ liquid metal, gas field, and plasma. Gallium is a liquid metal that melts in the hand and is brittle and solid at low temperatures, although it liquefies above room temperature. It is used for various applications such as failure analysis, nanofabrication, device modification, circuit edit, and counterfeit detection used by electronics and semiconductor, industrial science, bioscience, and material science.

Focused Ion Beam Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Focused Ion Beam Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on focused ion beam market size, focused ion beam market drivers and trends, focused ion beam market major players, focused ion beam competitors' revenues, focused ion beam market positioning, and focused ion beam market growth across geographies. The focused ion beam market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

