Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market Expansion: Anticipated To Reach USD 751.4 Million By 2032

Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market Expansion 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How big is the chlorpheniramine maleate market?

According to the report, the global chlorpheniramine maleate Market valued at $468.6 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $751.4 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Increase in the prevalence of allergic disorders such as allergic rhinitis, common cold, watery eyes, urticaria and various others, increase in urbanization and change in lifestyles and surge in technological advancement drive the growth of the global chlorpheniramine maleate market. However, potential side effects of chlorpheniramine maleate and availability of alternative medicines are hampering the chlorpheniramine maleate market growth. On the contrary, the growing level of air pollution in developing countries and surge in geriatric population are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the chlorpheniramine maleate market during the forecast period.

The key factors that drive the growth of the chlorpheniramine maleate market share are rise in awareness of allergies among the population, an increase in demand for antihistamines, and a surge in investments in R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies for the development of more effective antihistaminic drugs. For instance, in September 2021, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the launch of a novel formulation in cough management, Chericof 12 (dextromethorphan hydrobromide 30 mg and chlorpheniramine maleate 4 mg), in India. Chericof 12, the first prescription cough syrup in India that gives relief for up to 12 hours, is manufactured using polistirex technology for sustained release of the drug.

Chlorpheniramine relieves red, itchy, watery eyes; sneezing; itchy nose or throat; and runny nose caused by allergies, hay fever, and the common cold. It helps to control the symptoms of cold or allergies but will not treat the cause of the symptoms or speed recovery. Chlorpheniramine is in a class of medications called antihistamines. It works by blocking the action of histamine, a substance in the body that causes allergic symptoms. It is available in various formulations, including tablets, injections, syrups, and as an ingredient in combination medications for cold and allergy relief. It is also sometimes used as a sleep aid due to its sedative effects.

Based on application, the allergy segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one third of the global chlorpheniramine maleate market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in prevalence of allergic conditions and expansion of the pharmaceutical industry across the world that provides chlorpheniramine maleate-based formulations to treat allergic disorders. However, the hay fever (allergic rhinitis) segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in prevalence of allergic rhinitis, a surge in demand for antihistamines and a rise in geriatric population.

Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market Report Highlights:

By Dosage Form:

Tablets

Syrup

Eye Drops

By Application:

Allergy

Hay Fever (Allergic Rhinitis)

Common Cold

Watery Eyes

Itchy Throat/Skin

Anaphylactic Shock

Urticaria

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Leading Market Players: -

Alkeem Laboratories Ltd

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novalab Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Capellon Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Viatris Inc.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited.

