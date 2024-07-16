Luxury Lifestyle Company Introduces Executive Estate Management Services in the UAE
EINPresswire.com/ -- The continued growth of Dubai’s luxury property sector is contributing to a significant increase in large estates, driving demand for a new kind of estate management and home management service.
According to Knight Frank, one hundred and five homes priced over US$10 million were sold in Dubai during the first three months of 2024, up 19% on the same period last year. The sales of prime residences are fast outstripping those of other major cities like London and New York. Palm Jumeirah registered deals worth $628 million, dominating the luxury homes market.
Having served as a trusted operations advisor, working with exclusive international hospitality destinations and private residences for 25 years, entrepreneur Joanne Doran recognised a growing need among the UAE’s affluent homeowners. As a result, she founded JGD Luxury Lifestyle Operations, the first company of its kind locally to assist HNWIs and UHNWIs with their executive estate management requirements.
Founder of JGD Luxury Lifestyle Operations, Joanne Doran, explained: “Estate and household management services are well-established in countries like the US and the UK, offering clients comprehensive support to overcome the challenges of running a distinctive household. Traditionally, these services employ dedicated full-time staff. Whereas, here in the UAE, we are seeing a movement towards upscaling various needs without the heavy burden of maintaining a large team.
“With the trend gaining traction here, I created an executive estate management model, integrating the expertise of preferred partners and tailored to the special requirements of UAE clients. Our role is to anticipate any issues before problems arise and develop creative solutions so clients can live a life without compromise. It is ideal for those who do not require a full-time estate manager but still want professional help to enhance their lifestyle and protect their physical assets.”
The company’s services include efficient household and estate management, sourcing fine art or bespoke furnishings, recruiting, onboarding, and training household staff, and budget development and management. Joanne also provides customised consulting, covering everything from maintaining supercar collections and yachts to snagging a new home, private event planning, and curating tailored experiences.
One of the firm’s Saudi-based clients added: “Joanne and her team’s support is invaluable. Whatever situation arises, whether we are travelling or staying in our UAE residence, we always trust that they will make the right decision for our family’s benefit and deliver a seamless, discrete service.”
Based on information from The Henley Private Wealth Migration Report, more than 6,700 millionaires will relocate to the UAE in 2024, attracting the highest number of HNWIs compared to anywhere else in the world.
