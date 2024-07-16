Nanotechnology in Energy Market Surging from $139.7 Million in 2020 to $384.8 Million by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nanotechnology in energy market size was valued at $139.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $384.8 million by 2030, with global nanotechnology in energy market forecast expected at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030

Nanotechnology has various uses in sectors such as construction, energy, and medical. Increase in investments to develop various electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles among developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. In addition, developed countries such as the U.S., France, Italy, Spain, and other European countries have invested in hydrogen fuel cell-based infrastructural activities. In electric transportation vehicles nanoparticles can be used with li-ion battery to increase efficiency of energy source. Developed and developing countries around the world are investing in infrastructure development, which includes transportation infrastructure where nano-composites are used to improve safety and increase fuel efficiency for longer period. In addition, carbon nano tubes are used in construction materials to increase durability of buildings. These factors are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the nanotechnology in energy market .

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Nanostructured material

Carbon nanotubes

Fullerene

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Photovoltaic Film Coating

Fuel cells and Batteries

Thermoelectric Materials

Aerogels

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞

Electrical

Manufacturing

Renewable & non-renewable energy

Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

InMat, Inc.

Nano Dimension

SolarMar energy Inc.

Advance reproductions corporation

Z-medica

LLC

Advanced Nanoproducts

Rogue Valley Micro

APS material Inc.

Solar Botanic Ltd.

Ablynx

Production of nano particles is little dangerous for working staff as these particles can be inhaled and settle in the human body such as brain and lungs. This situation can cause significant increase in biomarkers for inflammation and stress. The above-mentioned human health issues and low consumer response are some of the primary reasons that restrain the nanotechnology in energy market growth.

On the basis of material type, the global nanotechnology in energy market is segmented into nanostructured material, carbon nanotubes, fullerene, others. The applications covered in the study include photovoltaic film coating, fuel cells and batteries, thermoelectric materials and aerogels. The end uses covered in the study include electrical, manufacturing, renewable & non-renewable energy and others.

Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

The Asia-Pacific nanotechnology in energy market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around xx%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By material type, the carbon nanotubes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

On the basis of application, fuel cells and batteries segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

On the basis of end use, the electrical segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.