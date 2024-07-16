Capecitabine Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Capecitabine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The capecitabine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.06 billion in 2023 to $2.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to chemotherapy advancements, convenience of oral administration, regulatory approvals, treatment accessibility, oncologist recommendations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The capecitabine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanded indications, research in combination therapies, healthcare infrastructure development, government initiatives, adoption in developing countries. Major trends in the forecast period include targeted therapy combinations, expanded use in adjuvant settings, biomarker-driven treatment, enhanced pharmacogenomics, telehealth monitoring.

Growth Driver Of The Capecitabine Market

The increasing incidence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the capecitabine market going forward. Cancer is a broad category of illnesses that can develop in any organ or tissue in the body when aberrant cells proliferate uncontrollably, cross their usual boundaries, and either spread to other organs or invade neighboring body parts. Capecitabine is used as a chemotherapeutic medication in cancer treatment, where it is enzymatically converted into the antimetabolite fluorouracil in the tumor, inhibiting DNA synthesis and slowing tumor tissue growth.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the capecitabine market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Sensus Healthcare Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., Genentech Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Dr Reddy Laboratories Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corp, Cipla Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupin Limited, Alkem Laboratories Limited, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Accord Healthcare Ltd., Zentiva N.V., Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd., Avita Medical Limited, Mylan Inc., Sandoz Inc..

Major companies in the capecitabine market are focused on developing innovative drugs, such as dispersible tablets, for improved patient compliance and to gain a competitive edge in the market. A dispersible tablet is a pharmaceutical dosage form that dissolves rapidly in liquid for ease of administration.

Segments:

1) By Drug Type: Branded, Generic

2) By Drug Formulation: Tablet, Capsules

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

4) By Application: Colon Cancer, Rectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Other Applications

5) By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the capecitabine market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of capecitabine.

Capecitabine Market Definition

Capecitabine is a chemotherapeutic drug that inhibits DNA synthesis and decreases tumor tissue development by enzymatically transforming into the antimetabolite fluorouracil in the tumor. It is taken through the oral route of administration to treat metastatic breast and colorectal cancers.

Capecitabine Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Capecitabine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on capecitabine market size, capecitabine market drivers and trends, capecitabine market major players, capecitabine competitors' revenues, capecitabine market positioning, and capecitabine market growth across geographies. The capecitabine market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

