Boron Fertilizers Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Boron Fertilizers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Boron Fertilizers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The boron fertilizers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.77 billion in 2023 to $3.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to soil fertility research, crop yield improvements, deficiency awareness, mining industry growth, fertilizer industry evolution.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The boron fertilizers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to precision agriculture adoption, climate change impact, sustainable agriculture initiatives, biofortification programs, organic farming demand. Major trends in the forecast period include boron fertilization mapping, tailored crop-specific formulations, microdosing and controlled release, organic and eco-friendly boron fertilizers, bio-stimulant boron products.

Growth Driver Of The Boron Fertilizers Market

The rising production of fruits and vegetables is expected to boost the growth of the boron fertilizers market going forward. Fruit refers to the sweet or sour seed-bearing sections of plants that can be consumed uncooked and a vegetable refers to a plant portion that can be eaten. Boron is necessary for protein synthesis, the development of seed and cell walls, pollen grain germination, pollen tube expansion, and ultimately fruit set and yield, it also controls glucose metabolism and aids in sugar translocation; hence the rising production of fruits and vegetables is expected to boost the boron fertilizer market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the boron fertilizers market include Bayer AG, Honeywell International Inc., Yara International ASA, INEOS Capital Limited, The Mosaic Company, Corteva Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF Agricultural Solutions, U.S. Borax, China Green Agriculture Inc., Drexel Chemical Company, Verdesian Life Sciences, Kalyani Industries Limited, SCL Italia SpA, Rama Phosphates Ltd., Deveron Corp, AgroLiquid, JH Biotech Inc., Inkabor SAC, Microsource LLC, Koch Agronomic Services LLC, Quiborax SA, Minera Santa Rita SRL, OMEX Agricultural Holdings Limited, Aries Agro Limited, Valagro SpA, Rose Mill Co.

Major companies operating in the boron fertilizer market are focused on strategic investments, such as the expansion of fertilizer production units, to meet growing demand and expand their customer base. A fertilizer production unit refers to a facility or plant where raw materials are processed and transformed into finished fertilizers.

Segments:

1) By Fertilizer Type: Boric Acid, Borax, Boron Calcium Nitrate, Boron Humate, Other Types

2) By Crop Type: Cereals And Grains, Fruits And Vegetables, Oilseeds And Pulses, Other Crop Types

3) By Application Method: Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Fertigation

4) By End-Use: Agriculture, Horticulture, Floriculture, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the boron fertilizers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of boron fertilizers.

Boron Fertilizers Market Definition

Boron (B) fertilizer refers to a type of fertilizer that contains boron as one of its primary micronutrients to address boron deficiencies in soils and improve the growth of plants. It is used to control plant hormone levels and encourage healthy growth.

The main boron fertilizer types are boric acid, borax, boron calcium nitrate, boron humate, and others. Boric acid refers to a crystalline acid with the formula B(OH)3. Boron fertilizers are used for various crop types such as cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, and others. These are applied by foliar spray, soil treatment, and fertigation. The end uses are agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, and others.

