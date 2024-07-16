Charity Hanekom of Phoenix Rising Energy Healing and Balancing LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “For me, energy healing is a natural gift that comes very easily,” declares our guest. “This is what I was born to do.” She has been very passionate about certain types of energy healing and its benefits, as she herself has benefitted. This is the story of Charity Hanekom.

Charity Hanekom is an energy healer at Phoenix Rising Energy Healing and Balancing. “I help people find their joy through healing the mother wound, while I can work with anyone for any reason this is where I really shine” explains Charity. More specifically, as an energy healer, she works with Emotion Code and Body Code, as well as sound healing – more specifically the Healing Song.

“I look at emotion code and body code on a quantum level,” explains Charity. “Everything has a frequency or vibration to it – I use the terms interchangeably. Any type of emotion that you have ever felt becomes a frequency. Your body also has an ideal frequency for health. When these frequencies get trapped in you, they interrupt your perfect health frequency, as they get stuck on your body. Therefore, portions of your body start vibrating at this foreign frequency. What I do is remove all the foreign frequencies, so that your body goes back to your perfect health frequency.”

“Everyone has the same frequency for perfect health,” adds Charity. “How it manifests with each person will vary.”

In addition to Body Code and Emotion Code, she also provides sound healing, known as the Healing Song. “It’s six notes that I play on the Tibet Singing Bowls,” explains Charity. “What it does, is lengthen your telomeres, back to around the time that you were born.”

“Telomeres are the caps at the end of your DNA,” adds Charity. “When you are born, they are very long. However, as your cells divide, they shorten. As you grow, because your cells are constantly dividing, your telomeres are constantly shortening. When they hit a certain point of constant shortening, they start to fray on the ends, similar to a worn-out shoestring. At that point, your DNA is no longer protected, and your body opens up to all sorts of dis-ease. The dis-ease eventually leads all kinds of ailments. The purpose of the healing song is to re-lengthen your telomeres, so that you had the health protection at around the time you were born.”

“I offer a frequency with the singing bowls,” shares Charity. “Your body then joins in that frequency. I cause the frequency, and it is an invitation. You join that invitation by letting that frequency go through you, and letting your body vibrate at that frequency. Because all I am doing is lengthening the telomeres, I use the same healing song for everybody.”

“The emotion code and body code I use for mental and emotional issues,” summarizes Charity. “While for physical issues, I use the healing song.”

Charity originally got her start in Emotion Code and Body Code, when she met an Uber passenger that she was driving. The passenger then explained to Charity that she was an energy healer. Already open to the idea, Charity sought to learn more about it as she initially wanted a better relationship with her sixteen-year-old daughter, by working on herself and her emotions. Along the way, people sought her more and more and she herself was feeling better. Another challenge that Charity faced while practicing Emotion Code and Body Code was a stroke that happened. It was at that point that she was introduced to the healing song, from her guides. Phoenix Rising was officially established in 2018, when she obtained her certifications in Body Code and Emotion Code.

As for the future, Charity is working to attain her certification in Belief Code, which will further add to her certifications working in Emotion Code and Body Code. Belief code works with multiple frequencies and taps deep into your subconscious.

“I am most proud of the fact that I was able to heal myself on both a physical and an emotional level,” concludes Charity. “No matter what you have been through or what you are going through, you can find the level of confidence that I have found in myself. You can find your joy and live a happy life.”

