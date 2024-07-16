Office of the Governor – News Release – Fifteenth Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

FIFTEENTH EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION ISSUED RELATING TO WILDFIRES

Amended EP to Aid Rapidly Moving Brush Fire in Hanapēpē, Kauaʻi

July 12, 2024

HONOLULU — In response to a quickly moving brush fire in Hanapēpē, Kauaʻi, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, serving as Acting Governor, signed the Fifteenth Emergency Proclamation (EP) relating to wildfires today at 4:33 p.m.

Kaua‘i Fire Department firefighters, county personnel and private landowners began responding to an estimated 28-acre brush fire in Hanapēpē west of Moi Road shortly before noon today.

This proclamation authorizes the use of government resources to protect public health and safety, property and natural resources. It authorizes the Adjutant General to activate the Hawai‘i National Guard to deploy state resources, as needed, to aid in fire suppression and evacuation.

It also suspends laws that might impede or delay the execution of emergency functions.

A copy of the executed EP is linked and is posted on the Emergency Proclamations page on the Governor’s website.

