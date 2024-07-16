Senator Cramer Issues Statement Regarding Trump Rally Shooting

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) issued the following statement after the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024:
"Kris and I and our family are praying for President Trump and all victims of today’s horrifying shooting. We are grateful to God President Trump is ok and mourn this senseless tragedy. It’s time to unite in prayer for our nation. God Bless our first responders and America!"
