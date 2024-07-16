ACTING PM MEETS PRC DELEGATION

Acting Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Bradley Tovosia has met with His Excellency Wang Zhizhong and a delegation from the People’s Republic of China, PRC, at the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, OPMC, on Friday 12th July, 2024.

Hon Wang Zhizhong, who is the Vice Minister of Public Security visited the country with a high-ranking delegation of Deputy Director Generals and officials from the PRC last week.

In welcoming the delegation, Hon Tovosia said the visit is a testament to the ever-growing relationship between Solomon Islands and People’s Republic of China, PRC.

“I am very humbled by your visit today. It signifies the values, commitment and confidence that you have to genuinely assist us to build our security and policing capability and capacity,” Hon Tovosia said.

Hon Tovosia reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the bilateral ties on the existing security and policing frameworks.

“Strengthening of our security environment will unite our country and will be the pivotal conduit for transformative developments that our Government for National Unity and Transformation is committed to achieve,” he said.

Hon Tovosia also thanked and acknowledged PRC’s Support through the PRC Ministry of Public Security to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, RSIPF.

“We are immensely grateful for your assistance to our country, especially to our Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

“PRC and SI Security and Policing Cooperation is built on mutual trust and respect for sovereignty. I truly appreciate your respect for our sovereignty.

“The SIG will make joint efforts with the PRC, to actively promote long-term enforcement cooperation and bring peace and security for the people of both countries and the wellbeing of Solomon Islands,” said Hon Tovosia.

Acting PM Bradley Tovosia and OPMC officials during the meeting with PRC Vice Minister for Security Hon. Wang Zhizhong and PRC delegation.

In response, Vice Minister Hon. Wang Zhizhong congratulated the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) on its successful formation, appreciated the Solomon Islands government’s adherence to the one-China principle and emphasized that security is a prerequisite for development.

He said that this year marks the 5th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Solomon Islands.

He said that Prime Minister Manele was visiting China at the moment, and his meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang will further enhance the political mutual trust, strengthen cooperation in various fields, boost the friendship between the two peoples.

Hon. Wang Zhizhong remarked that the Ministry of Public Security of China sent a ministerial-level delegation to visit the country for the first time after the formation of the new government, with the aim of exchanging views with high-level executives on deepening police cooperation between China and Solomon Islands and assisting the country to improve its law enforcement capacity in a comprehensive and rapid manner.

He said China-Solomon Islands police cooperation has always adhered to the principles of “professionalism, efficiency and friendship, “openness, transparency and goodwill”, not directed against third parties, having no intention of competing with any country for regional influence, and based on the concepts of sincerity, goodwill and selflessness and the aim to help Solomon Islands enhance its ability to independently and autonomously safeguard national security and social stability.

Hon Zhizhong added over the past two years, China and Solomon Islands police cooperation has achieved remarkable results in such areas as policing equipment assistance and policing skills training, through the deployment of China Police Liaison Teams.

He said in the future, the Ministry of Public Security of China will, in accordance with the actual needs of the Solomon Islands, continue to provide the necessary support in the areas of material assistance and police training to the best of its ability.

