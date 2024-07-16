CSSI participate in 46th Independence Celebration

At Solomon Islands National Stadium on 8th July 2024.The Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) joined thousands of people to commemorate the country’s 46th Independence Anniversary and swearing in of the new Governor General

Solomon Islands has celebrated its 46th Independence Anniversary with the theme “Charting our United and Transformative Future Together”

On behalf of the CSSI Senior Executive, Directors, Commandants, Ranks and Files. CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau applaud and acknowledge his officers for the high level of performance displayed during the anniversary parade at National Stadium.

Happy 46th Independence Anniversary, Solomon Islands. May our nation continue to thrive in joy, peace, progress and prosperity.

God bless Solomon Islands from shore to shore

Ends//

CSSI Female and Male platoon march on into the parade ground at Solomon Islands National Stadium

CSSI Female platoon in slow march past for dismissal led by Inspector Martha Alabae

CSSI male platoon slow march pass led by Inspector David Niui