Police confiscate 17 cartons of beer from a bottle shop in Malaita Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) in Auki have conducted a search warrant and confiscated seventeen cartons of beer at a bottle shop in the Kwaibala area recently.

The Auki police liquor unit did execute the search warrant for the unlicensed liquor outlet during a high visibility operation.

Operation (Ops) Manager, Auki police, Superintendent (Supt) Michael Ramosaea said, “The search warrant was executed successfully. The owner of the shop somehow managed to evade the police, however he voluntarily came to Auki police station for further dealings.”

Ops Manager Superintendent said, “Good for the general public and bottle shop owners or any person within the Auki town area or outside town to apply to the liquor license board before operating any such business activities.”

Supt Ramosaea said, “Operating without a valid beer license is illegal and it is an offence against the liquor Act. Police will continue to monitor all licenses for bottle shops and work alongside the liquor license board of Malaita.”

“While I applaud the work of Auki Police officers, especially the liquor unit. This is a continuous operation to curb unwarranted activities, especially black markets and illegal production of kwaso (homebrew),” Mr. Ramosaea said.

Ops Manager Mr. Ramosaea said, “It is understood that excessive consumption of liquor contributed to an increase of crime and people committing serious offences in the province and we are working closely with our communities to deal with matters related to liquor in our communities.”

