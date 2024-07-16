PHILIPPINES, July 16 - Press Release

July 16, 2024 Tulfo pushes urgent Senate investigation on problems hounding PH airports Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo raised concern after receiving complaints about long passenger lines and persistent malfunctioning of electronic gates at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), causing some travelers to miss their flights. Tulfo found out that airport e-gates scanners for arriving passengers often fail to read passport and boarding pass so passengers will be forced to queue for manual processing instead, which doubles the time spent at the counters. Due to these delays, some passengers are unable to catch their connecting flight. Commotion also builds up at the airport since passengers who are weary from their overseas journey starts to get mad or argue with others in the queue. He noted that the experience is similar for departing passengers who were not able to board their international flights due to prolonged immigration screenings. Adding to their burden are a number of non-operational escalators, walkalators, carousels, and tubes. Tulfo lamented that "passengers are the ones carrying the burden of the inconvenience, as they had to spend extra money to re-book their tickets and stay extra hours at the airports lobby, even when they are not the ones at fault." As such, Sen. Idol urged airport authorities to post signages at the Arrival and Departure areas of the airport terminals, informing passengers of their rights in cases of missed flights due to immigration lines and other boarding problems. Additionally, Tulfo stressed that Department of Transportation should set up airport information booth manned by their personnel to guide all passengers needing assistance with their flights and travel concerns. Tulfo, being the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services, already filed Senate Resolution No. 1069 yesterday, July 15, to investigate the issues hounding the country's gateways. Tulfo agarang paiimbestigahan ang problemang dinaranas ng mga pasahero sa NAIA Nabahala si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo sa mga problemang dinaranas ng mga pasahero sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) na dahilan kung bakit madalas ay marami sa kanila ang hindi nakakaabot sa kani-kanilang mga flight. Napag-alaman ni Tulfo na madalas hindi nababasa ng mga airport e-gates scanners ang mga pasaporte at boarding pass ng mga paparating na pasahero dahilan para mapilitan muli silang pumila para naman sa manual processing kung saan nadodoble ang oras na inilalaan ng pasahero para sa mga counters. Dahil sa ganitong mga delay, hindi nakakasakay ang ilan sa mga pasahero na mayroong mga connecting flight. Dahil dito, nagkakaroon din ng komosyon sa airport kung saan mismong mga pasahero na ang nagkakaaway-away minsan dahil sa aberya sa pila. Sinabi ni Tulfo na pareho rin ang dinaranas ng mga departing passengers na hindi umaabot sa kanilang international flights dahil sa pagkahaba-haba ng pila sa immigration screening. Dagdag pa sa kanilang stress ang ilang escalators, walkalators, carousel at mga tubes na hindi gumagana. Saad ni Tulfo: "passengers are the ones carrying the burden of the inconvenience, as they had to spend extra money to re-book their tickets and stay extra hours at the airports lobby, even when they are not the ones at fault." Dahil dito, hinimok ni Tulfo ang mga awtoridad sa airport na magpaskil ng signages sa mga Arrival at Departure areas upang maimpormahan ang mga pasahero ng kanilang mga karapatan sakaling hindi sila umabot sa kanilang mga flights dahil sa haba ng pila sa immigration at iba pang katulad na problema. Bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Public Services, naghain na si Tulfo ng Senate Resolution No. 1069 para imbestigahan ang mga problemang ito.