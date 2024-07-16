PHILIPPINES, July 16 - Press Release

July 16, 2024 Sen. Robin to DepEd, NCCA, NHC: Enhance Rizal Program in Basic Education To make sure Filipino youths learn the values promoted by national hero Dr. Jose Rizal, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is urging the Department of Education, National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines to formulate an "enhanced Rizal program" to be integrated in the basic education curriculum. Padilla filed on Monday Senate Resolution 1067, seeking such an enhanced program, to develop moral character, personal discipline, civic conscience, and the duties of citizenship. "Rizal's example from over a century ago demonstrates the relevance of his teachings to today's youth: even in the face of adversity, it is not impossible for the young Filipinos to pursue their goals and become passionate about learning, as long as they remain focused and put in a lot of effort to attain their dreams," he said. "It is without a doubt that the life, works and writings of Rizal has gained recognition as vital sources of sense of patriotism and nationalism to our people, especially to our youth," he added. According to Padilla, Rizal is a significant figure in the nation's history, and his life's legacy through his literary works continue to serve as an inspiration to generations of Filipinos. Rizal's poem "To the Filipino Youth" highlighted the role and capability of the youth in shaping the future of our Motherland, and urged them to use their capabilities, talents and skills to serve those in need, he added. Currently, Padilla noted Rizal's values extolling untarnished love of country is included in subjects in Grade I to VI. His works "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo" are required reading in the third and fourth years in high school. "There is a need for the Department of Education, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts to formulate an enhanced program about Rizal's life, novels, poems, anecdotes, and all other literary works, including those written abroad, to be incorporated as part of the basic education curriculum," he said. Sen. Robin sa DepEd, NCCA at NHC: Paigtingin ang Rizal Program sa Basic Education Upang matiyak na maisabuhay ng kabataang Pilipino ang mga katangian ng ating pambansang bayani Dr. Jose Rizal, hinimok ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang Department of Education, National Commission for Culture and the Arts at ang National Historical Commission of the Philippines na bumuo ng "enhanced Rizal program" sa basic education curriculum. Ang panawagang ito ay nasa Senate Resolution 1067 na inihain ni Padilla nitong Lunes, kung saan idiniin niya ang kahalagahang mabuo ang "moral character, personal discipline, civic conscience," at ang tungkulin ng bawa't mamamayan. "Rizal's example from over a century ago demonstrates the relevance of his teachings to today's youth: even in the face of adversity, it is not impossible for the young Filipinos to pursue their goals and become passionate about learning, as long as they remain focused and put in a lot of effort to attain their dreams," aniya. "It is without a doubt that the life, works and writings of Rizal has gained recognition as vital sources of sense of patriotism and nationalism to our people, especially to our youth," dagdag niya. Ani Padilla, hindi matatawaran ang kahalagahan ni Rizal sa ating kasaysayan, at ang kanyang mga pamana sa pamamagitan ng kanyang mga obra ay nananatiling inspirasyon sa maraming henerasyon ng Pilipino. Ipinunto niya na inilatag ng tula ni Rizal na "To the Filipino Youth" ang kakayahan ng kabataan sa paghubog ng hinaharap ng Inang Bayan, at hinimok silang gamitin ang kanilang kakayahan para tumulong sa mga nangangailangan. Sa kasalukuyan, ipinunto ni Padilla na ang mga kasulatan ni Rizal tungkol sa pagmamahal sa bayan ay kasama sa tinuturo sa Grade I hanggang VI. Ang kanyang "Noli Me Tangere" at "El Filibusterismo" ay "required reading" sa third at fourth year sa high school. "There is a need for the Department of Education, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts to formulate an enhanced program about Rizal's life, novels, poems, anecdotes, and all other literary works, including those written abroad, to be incorporated as part of the basic education curriculum," ani Padilla.