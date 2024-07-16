Aspen Biosciences Launches Pipeline’s Chemistry Module: Enhancing Efficiency and Collaboration in Chemical Research

Automated Synthesis Request showing Chemistry and Transfer Workflows

Aspen Biosciences launches Pipeline’s Chemistry Module, revolutionizing chemical synthesis with enhanced efficiency, collaboration, and customizable workflows.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspen Biosciences, a pioneer in drug discovery software, releases Pipeline’s Chemistry Module: Enhancing Efficiency and Collaboration in Chemical Research.

Aspen Biosciences announces the launch of Pipeline’s Chemistry Module, a streamlined, user-friendly platform designed to revolutionize the management and tracking of chemical synthesis requests, compound registration, and inventory management. This innovative module empowers chemists to design and manage compound synthesis experiments with unparalleled efficiency, ensuring accuracy and reducing manual errors. It also enhances communication and collaboration with CROs and off-site compound management providers, fostering seamless workflows and boosting overall productivity.

Key Features of the Chemistry Module:

Customizable Workflows & Workflow Templates...

Chemists can create and modify workflows to meet their specific needs and processes.

Customizable templates streamline the design, management, and tracking of chemical synthesis requests.

Inclusion of CROs...

Seamlessly integrates CROs into workflows for efficient order placement, shipment tracking, and order reconciliation.

Off-Site Compound Management...

Incorporates off-site compound management providers into workflows, facilitating collaboration and streamlining processes.

Registration & Inventory Management...

Allows chemists to register compounds and manage inventory without leaving their current workflow.

Managing Chemistry Requests:

Chemists can create compound requests by uploading a spreadsheet with enumerated compounds and building blocks.

The system scans inventories (internal or external) to identify reactants for synthesis requests.

Synthetic chemists can place sample management requests for reactants and track their transfer.

Requesting chemists can monitor the progress of synthesis requests and receive alerts for status changes.

Final compounds can be routed to analytical chemists for purification and analysis, then registered immediately or submitted for standardization before registration.

Workflow Configuration:

The Chemistry Administrator can configure workflows throughout the module, treating each step as an individual request queue with its own security and notifications. Administrators can...

Configure fields for requests and compounds.

Set security for each workflow step.

Import CRO workflow steps for synthesis or purification operations.

Configure notifications for various workflow steps.

Manage registration and inventory.

Add property calculations, AI/ML routines, or custom code to workflows.

Conclusion:

Pipeline’s Chemistry Module is set to transform chemical research by providing a versatile and efficient platform for managing chemical synthesis and collaboration. By enabling customizable workflows and integrating advanced features, Pipeline ensures that chemists can focus on innovation and discovery.

About Aspen Biosciences:

Aspen Biosciences is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for drug discovery. With a focus on streamlining workflows and enhancing efficiency, Aspen Biosciences empowers researchers to accelerate scientific discovery.