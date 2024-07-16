MPD Searching for Dog Taken in a Theft from Auto

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in the search for a dog taken in a theft from auto.

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, at approximately 12:58 p.m., the victim left a dog and her purse in a vehicle in the 1900 block of M Street, Southeast. When the victim returned, the dog and the victim’s purse were missing.

The stolen dog is a two-year-old male Shih Tzu named Theo. Theo was last seen wearing a green collar with a bone shaped dog tag. Photos of Theo can be seen below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24107294