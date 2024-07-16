Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill Celebrates 52 Years Of Business

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill Drinks from Rodrigo's Mexican Grill Rodrigo's Mexican Salad

Dine on July 24th and enjoy their best-selling two-items combo plate for only $9.72

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodrigo's Mexican Grill, a Southern California favorite for Mexican Cuisine and Southern-inspired cocktails, is celebrating its 52nd year of business. Wednesday, July 24th will mark the date in 1972 when their first location opened as Don Jose in beautiful Orange, California. To kick off the festivities, Rodrigo’s will offer throwback pricing on July 24th, serving their best-selling two-items combo plate, including an Enchilada and Taco with rice and beans for nearly half off at $9.72. Visit any Rodrigo’s location in Southern California on this date, and don’t miss this unbeatable offer on a customer favorite.

Family History:

Founded by the Fraser family, current Rodrigo’s operator Rod Fraser reflects on his great-grandfather Hollis Showalter being the mayor of Orange over half a century ago and his late grandmother being an entrepreneur in the area since the 1940s. Fraser’s grandfather, also named Rod, founded and operated the iconic Rod’s Liquor in Orange Plaza, which expanded to multiple locations and laid the foundation for the family's involvement with the city and surrounding areas.

Since day one, Rodrigo’s has had family heavily involved in the business, and today, it has multiple Fraser and extended family employees across its 10 locations. Additionally, other staff members have immigrated from the same areas of Jalisco, Mexico, and have been part of Rodrigo’s team for many decades. The family goes beyond blood; there’s something special about being a part of the restaurant, which has created friendships and a passion for serving diners the best Mexican food experience possible.

Rodrigo’s Tradition and Flavor:

Rodrigo’s keeps things flavorful and fresh, carrying a tradition that has earned the restaurant one of the most loyal customer bases in Orange County. Never settling, Rodrigo’s always looks for ways to evolve their menu and brand while keeping longtime guests a priority. Using only locally sourced ingredients, the Fraser family has stuck with multi-generational recipes that wow guests while carefully rolling out new menu items and seasonal specials. Ingredients like their rice and beans are made from scratch daily and perfectly pair with their best-selling two-items combo, which includes a mouth-watering Enchilada, crispy taco, and a side of perfectly flavored rice and beans.

Throwback pricing (on 7/24) is just one way Rodrigo’s is celebrating Summer and saying thanks for the years of patronage. In addition, Rodrigo’s has rolled out 11 new drinks with a Mexican twist, and the bartenders are busier than ever, serving them up on these beautiful, often hot days.

Enjoy time outside on our patio with a margarita made with quality tequilas and mezcals, garnished with the freshest ingredients, dry fruits, and good conversation by their passionate bartenders. Guests of their Riverside and Corona locations can also visit on dates that have live performances from the area's most notable Mariachi groups.

Call your closest Rodrigo's location or download our app to sign up for Rodrigo’s rewards program.

Instagram | Dinner Menu

About Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill is a chain of restaurants serving authentic Mexican food throughout Southern California. The Fraser family opened their first location as Don Jose Mexican Restaurant in Orange, California, in July of 1972. The food is simple, fresh, and made by expert cooks from Jalisco, Mexico, who use traditional ingredients and cooking techniques to create dishes that are bursting with flavor. Rodrigo's Mexican Grill has grown to 10 locations throughout Southern California, each offering the same high-quality food and excellent service that has made the chain so popular.