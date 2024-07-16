U.S. 69 near Galt to close on Monday, July 22 for a bridge replacement project

Posted on: July 15, 2024

MASON CITY, Iowa – July 15, 2024 – If you drive on Iowa U.S. 69 between Iowa 3 and Wright County Road C-54 near Galt you need to be aware of an upcoming road closure at the U.S. 69 bridge over Drainage Ditch #5, approximately 3.7 miles south of Iowa 3, that may impact your trip.

Beginning on Monday, July 22, until late September 2024, weather permitting, crews will close the roadway so the U.S. 69 bridge over Drainage Ditch #5 can be replaced.

While the roadway is closed you will follow a marked detour route by traveling on Wright County Road R-59 through Galt for 3.6 miles, 2 miles on Wright County Road C-54, then back on U.S. 69 (see map).

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project, contact Jason Ruter, Iowa DOT Mason City construction office, at 641-430-2367 or [email protected]