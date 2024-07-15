New High Security Truck Parking and E-Commerce Facility opens in Phoenix, Arizona

New Truck and E-commerce Parking and Storage facility in Phoenix 11 Acers of Truck and E-Commerce Storage and Parking High Security Parking

New Truck Parking Venture Accelerates Convenience for Phoenix Truck Drivers

At Rush Truck Park our goal is to alleviate these challenges by providing a facility that prioritizes safety for the hardworking individuals who keep our supply chains moving.” — Janet Rush

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Truck Parking Venture Accelerates Convenience for Phoenix Truck Drivers

In response to the growing demand for secure and accessible truck parking solutions, Rush Truck Park is excited to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art trucking facility in Phoenix, AZ.

Located at 3201 W. Broadway Rd, the facility boasts a sprawling 11 acres of well-lit, secure parking spaces, providing a stop for long haul truckers and commercial vehicles navigating the highways of the southwest.

Key Features of Rush Truck Park:

• 24/7 Security: The facility is equipped with cutting edge surveillance systems to ensure safety of both drivers and their cargo.

• Easy Bookings and Payment: Streamlined booking processes and flexible payment options make it hassle-free for truckers to secure parking spaces at the facility.

• Proximity to Major Highways: Rush Truck Park is strategically positioned near major Phoenix Highways, providing easy access for drivers.

"At Rush Truck Park we understand the challenges truckers face to find secure and convenient parking. Our goal is to alleviate these challenges by providing a facility that prioritizes safety for the hardworking individuals who keep our supply chains moving," said Janet Rush, CEO of Rush Truck Park.

Whether it's for a short layover or extended storage, Rush Truck Park is committed to delivering a premium parking experience for the trucking community.

For more information visit rushtruckpark.com or contact info@rushtruckpark.com.

About Rush Truck Park:

Founded in 2024, Rush Truck Park is a local and woman owned facility dedicated to revolutionizing the truck parking industry. With a commitment to safety, convenience and customer satisfaction, we aim to provide a reliable solution for the parking needs of commercial vehicle operators.

Rush Truck Park

3201 W. Broadway Rd. (MLK Blvd.) Phoenix, AZ 85041

602-243-5400

Info@rushtruckpark.com rushtruckpark.com