One Month Remains to Apply for FEMA Assistance After April 26-June 5 Storms and Flooding in Texas

AUSTIN -- Texans who sustained losses from the storms and flooding April 26-June 5 have one month remaining to apply for federal assistance. The deadline is Aug. 15, 2024.

To date, FEMA has provided $176.7 million to 76,562 Texas households. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved $52.2 million in low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses.

Homeowners and renters in Anderson, Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Panola, Polk, San Jacinto, Rusk, Sabine, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties with uninsured losses from the disaster may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

Texans have several options for how to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters can:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc.

Aug. 15 also is the deadline for submitting disaster loan applications for physical damage to the SBA. The SBA disaster loan program is designed to help survivors with their long-term recovery needs. Texans can apply for an SBA disaster loan online at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955. SBA representatives are available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the affected area.

SBA Business Recovery Centers are operating at University of Houston Downtown - Marilyn Davies College of Business, Trini Mendenhall Community Center in Houston (temporarily closed), East Montgomery County Improvement District in New Caney and at the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce in Killeen.

SBA offers economic injury disaster loans to businesses and nonprofit organizations. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Feb. 18, 2025.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.