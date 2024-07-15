News release on biosecurity funding for Dept. of Agriculture

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

HAWAI‘I DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE ANNOUNCES RECORD FUNDING FOR BIOSECURITY MEASURES AND INVASIVE SPECIES PROGRAMS

July 15, 2024

HONOLULU – Record funding for biosecurity measures approved by the state Legislature this year will expand the state’s efforts to stop the spread of invasive species such as little fire ants, the coconut rhinoceros beetle and coqui frogs, the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture (HDOA) announced today.

“This legislation is a necessary step in our long-term plans for the protection of Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystems and our agricultural industries,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture.

“We’re grateful to Governor Josh Green and his administration, the Hawai‘i State Legislature and community stakeholders for working in concert with the Department of Agriculture to meet our pressing needs,” Hurd added.

Under Governor Green’s leadership, the HDOA remains committed to its mission to protect and promote the state’s agriculture and horticulture industries while ensuring that Hawaiʻi’s pest and invasive species control remain effective and safe. “Protecting Hawai‘i’s natural resources and agricultural heritage is a top priority for our state,” said Governor Green. “This record level of funding reflects our commitment to safeguarding our environment and ensuring the sustainability of our agriculture industry for future generations while also ensuring the responsible use of state funds.”

With this record level of state investment, the HDOA is better equipped than ever to address the complex challenges posed by invasive species and to ensure a resilient and sustainable future for Hawai‘i.

The record level of funding was made possible by the signing of HB 1800 (Act 230, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi (SLH) 2024), the supplemental budget bill for fiscal year 2025.

Through Act 230, SLH 2024, state general fund appropriations will increase from $6.2 million to $9.2 million. This is a substantial increase of general fund appropriations for biosecurity initiatives reflects the importance of protecting Hawaiʻi’s agricultural and horticultural resources.

Biosecurity measures led by HDOA will further the safety of Hawaiʻi’s agricultural, environmental and ecological systems. The measure is supplemented by HB 2619 (Act 231, SLH 2024), which had already been signed by Governor Green before Act 231’s enactment.

Act 231, SLH 2024, provides $10 million for targeted biosecurity initiatives on invasive species control for the following species:

Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles Equipment (drones), chemicals, nets, community engagement – $1.2 million Green waste management – $800,000 Compost reimbursement – $400,000



Brown Tree Snakes – $240,000

Little Fire Ants – $1.5 million

Coqui Frogs – $74,355

Two-Lined Spittlebugs – $600,000

Rose-Ringed Parakeets – $300,000

To bolster the department’s efforts, an additional $670,485 has been appropriated for the hiring of positions created include plant quarantine inspectors, entomologists, plant pathologists, planners, environmental health specialists, noxious weed specialists and other support staff.

With the enactment of these key appropriations and mandates, the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture’s general funds for biosecurity initiatives and invasive species mitigation measures have more than tripled to $19.2 million since fiscal year 2023 . This significant financial boost equips the HDOA with the substantial resources to protect Hawai‘i’s natural resources and agricultural sectors.

This unprecedented funding will bolster Hawai‘i’s biosecurity infrastructure, enabling the HDOA to implement comprehensive measures to prevent, detect, and respond to invasive species threats more effectively. Key areas of appropriations include:

Enhanced Inspection and Quarantine Facilities: Significant investments will be made to ensure that inspection and quarantine facilities statewide remain effective, ensuring thorough screening of incoming plants, animals, and agricultural products. Personnel for Funding: Funding will support the acquisition and hiring of key personnel, including inspectors, entomologists, and environmental health specialists, to detect, identify, and combat invasive species, minimizing their impact on Hawaiʻi’s environment and agriculture. Rapid Response and Eradication Programs: Increased resources will be allocated to rapid response teams, enhancing their capacity to swiftly address and eradicate invasive species outbreaks before they become widespread.

HDOA Chair Sharon Hurd further acknowledged the record level of support, stating, “This historic investment in biosecurity and invasive species programs will significantly enhance our ability to protect Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystems and vital agricultural resources. We are deeply thankful to Governor Green and the Legislature for their commitment to this important issue.”

The funding level ensures that the department will have the capacity to execute the efforts that are so critical to Hawaiʻi’s environment and natural resource preservation.

Janelle Saneishi, Public Information Officer

Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

808-973-9560

[email protected]

http://hdoa.hawaii.gov

HDOA is committed to maintaining an environment free from discrimination, retaliation, or harassment on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age, or disability, or any other class as protected under federal or state law, with respect to any program or activity.

For more information, including language accessibility and filing a complaint, please contact HDOA Non-Discrimination Coordinator at 808-973-9591, or visit HDOA’s website at http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/.

To request translation, interpretation, modifications, accommodations, or other auxiliary aids or services for this document, contact the HDOA at 808-973-9591 or email [email protected].

