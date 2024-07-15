Asurint Hosts Legal Compliance Webinar on Key Updates to Employment Law, Drug Testing for Pre-Employment Background Screening

General Counsel Kelly Uebel Presents "Keeping Up with Compliance"

Cleveland, OH, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading background screening solutions provider, will be holding a free online webinar, “Keeping Up with Compliance: Legal Updates for Q3,” on Thursday, July 25th at 12 p.m. EDT. The webinar will be presented by Kelly Uebel, Asurint General Counsel. Individuals can register here.

The legal landscape of employment, background screening, and drug testing laws continues to evolve. “Keeping Up with Compliance” provides updates on key impacts to employers, hiring managers, and professionals in human resources who are tasked with performing background checks and drug testing across many industries.

This webinar will address:

Updates to Marijuana Law for Employers

Current or Upcoming Legislation

Litigation to Watch

The presentation will conclude with a live Q&A session. All registrants will receive the recorded webinar.

Presenter Kelly Uebel has served as General Counsel for Asurint since 2017 and has worked in the background screening industry since 2011. She is a Past Chair of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) Board of Directors, holds a PBSA Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) Advanced Certificate, and specializes in business law, compliance, employment law, and more. She is passionate about educating individuals on background screening compliance.

This webinar is intended for educational purposes only and does not comprise legal advice.

Full information can be found about the July 25th webinar by clicking here.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology — backed by expert answers and personalized assistance — helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success.

Learn more at www.asurint.com.

Katherine Yanney Asurint 216-273-4862 kyanney@asurint.com