Grom’s Curiosity Ink Media Teams Up with Comic Performer Maz Jobrani and Producer Dustin Ellis for Laugh On Lorp
Grom Social’s Curiosity Ink Media today announced that presentations are underway to bring Laugh on Lorp, an original comedy, series.
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc’s (NASDAQ: GROM), Curiosity Ink Media – a prolific creator of original multiplatform family entertainment – today announced that presentations are underway to bring Laugh on Lorp, an original animated sci-fi comedy, to series. Featuring iconic comedian, Maz Jobrani (Pandemic Warrior, Superior Donuts, Back to School with Maz Jobrani) and developed by Curiosity with producers, Dustin Ellis (Credits TBD), and Mainstay Entertainment, the series follows a beleaguered high school nerd whose existence is upended when aliens from the planet Lorp kidnap him when they mistake him for a world renowned inspirational guru. The series pitches, expected to begin shortly, were confirmed today by Kyle Logan, Director of Development, Curiosity Ink Media.
Part of Curiosity Ink Media’s catalog of wholly owned intellectual property, the series is Curiosity’s newest original and follows the company’s earlier production announcements regarding Santa.com, a theatrical-length animated holiday feature film, slated for fall, 2025, which Curiosity is co-producing with international global production and distribution powerhouse, Toon2Tango GmbH & Co. KG of (Germany), Studio 56 (India) and M.A.R.K.13™ (Germany). Additionally, Curiosity and Toon2Tango are teaming up and co-producing together with Hotel Hungaria (Belgium) and Treehouse Republic (Ireland) 52 (S1) episodes of animated preschool series, Hey Fuzzy Yellow! for delivery in spring, 2025.
Laugh on Lorp represents a milestone synergy opportunity for Curiosity to tap into Grom’s other divisions, including Top Draw Animation – it’s award-winning 2D animation production studio, based in the Philippines – and Grom Social, the social media app exclusively for kids, which Curiosity aims to utilize for audience feedback, sneak peeks and promotional opportunities for both the series and its partners.
Said Jobrani, “I am really excited to be working with Curiosity Ink Media and Dustin Ellis to create a fictional planet where a teenage comedian becomes a savior and his immigrant family pester him to be back home on Earth in time for dinner. What could go wrong?"
“Grom’s brilliant original storytelling division, Curiosity Ink Media, truly lives up to its mission to share unique stories shared by brilliant creative individuals and Maz Jobrani certainly fits the bill,” explains Grom CEO, Darren Marks. “Laugh on Lorp is the perfect venue for all of Grom Social Enterprises to shine and our goal is to leverage our amazing portfolio of premium animation production along with the direct dialog we have with kids through the Grom Social app to bring Laugh on Lorp, Curiosity Ink Media and all of Grom Social Enterprises to new and exciting heights.”
About Laugh on Lorp
Laugh on Lorp centers on an aspiring teenage stand-up comedian who is selected to introduce an international superstar and inspirational leader set to address the student body at his high school. His set – and his life – is interrupted when aliens kidnap him and deliver him to their planet, Lorp, to meet their princess. After learning that her royal highness is on a mission to bring emotion back to Lorp to save it from disaster, he agrees to channel his inner Oprah to help her. Through the eyes of a teenage Iranian immigrant, he shares his own insight, wit and philosophy of life while learning about comedy - and himself- along the way.
Maz Jobrani is a comedian, actor and LA Times best-selling author of I’M NOT A TERRORIST, BUT I’VE PLAYED ONE ON TV. His new standup comedy special THE BIRDS & THE BEES was filmed in the Main Room at the Comedy Store, and is now available for streaming on YouTube. As an actor, he has made many appearances on television’s most popular shows including GREY’S ANATOMY, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, and SHAMELESS. He’s also been a regular guest on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT AND THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN. Maz starred as the title character in the award-winning indie comedy, JIMMY VESTVOOD: AMERIKAN HERO, a feature which he co-wrote and co-produced.
Paul Ward
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.
Media@Gromsocial.com