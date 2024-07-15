Butterfly Art Installation Comes to Old School Square in Downtown Delray Beach
“Wings Over the Square” by Artist Lisa Littell is on View for the Public through Fall 2024
We are excited to bring this creative, whimsical and unique art installation to downtown Delray and hope it brings feelings of joy, lightness, and transformation to all who visit.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the installation today of a new temporary art activation called “Wings Over the Square” at Old School Square in Delray Beach. The extensive butterfly art installation is being installed today, July 15, 2024 just in time for the 2nd Annual Delray Walls Mural Fest on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27. “Wings Over the Square” by artist Lisa Littell is part of the DDA’s “Summer at the Square” initiative, a months-long series of exciting summer happenings at Old School Square in downtown Delray Beach.
“Wings Over the Square” features ten large (four-feet tall) butterfly installations with smaller groupings in the Amphitheatre area of the Old School Square campus for photo opportunities. The butterflies will also be painted on the exterior doors of the Cornell Art Museum as well as featured inside the museum as part of an upcoming exhibition, “Nature’s Palette: Art Inspired by the Earth,” which opens September 6, 2024.
“We are excited to bring this creative, whimsical and unique art installation to downtown Delray,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA. “Our hope is that Wings Over the Square will bring feelings of joy, lightness, and transformation to our residents and visitors that visit our downtown this summer.”
“Wings Over the Square” was created by professional fine artist, graphic artist and muralist, Lisa Littell. The butterfly art serves as a symbol of transformation and love for Littell, who said she hopes to create a ripple of positivity and joy that transcends boundaries and touches the heart. According to Littell, the butterflies are meant to send a message of hope to anyone who visits the installation.
For more details and information on Summer at the Square, please visit www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com for a full calendar and details.
About Artist Lisa Littell
Lisa Littell has found immense joy in creating art that touches hearts and brings smiles to the art appreciator. As a professional fine artist, graphic artist and muralist, her art is creative, whimsical and unique, always incorporating an interesting play on color and perspective. Through struggles and sacrifices in her personal life, her art has been both empowering and inspiring, allowing expression of emotions for herself and her collectors. The art breaks down walls of isolation and provides a space where creativity, passion and connection flourish. The butterfly art, as a symbol of transformation and love, marks a new chapter as she hopes to create a ripple of positivity and joy that transcends boundaries and touches the heart. The butterflies are sending a message of hope for anyone who visits the installation.
About Old School Square
Old School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.
For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/cornell or call 561-654-2220.
About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)
The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.
