Butterfly Art Installation Comes to Old School Square in Downtown Delray Beach

Artist Lisa Littell and Butterfly Installation Wings Over the Square Art Installation

“Wings Over the Square” by Artist Lisa Littell is on View for the Public through Fall 2024

We are excited to bring this creative, whimsical and unique art installation to downtown Delray and hope it brings feelings of joy, lightness, and transformation to all who visit.” — Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA