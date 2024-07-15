Nasaga Limited, Wins The Most Enterprising CEO Award at AIDCA

Dr. Vivian Amaka. O was awarded the Most Enterprising CEO of the year in Real Estate at the African Industrial and Development Conference and Awards (AIDCA).

Lagos, Nigeria, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CEO, Nasaga Limited, Dr. Vivian Amaka. O was awarded the Most Enterprising CEO of the year in Real Estate at the African Industrial and Development Conference and Awards (AIDCA).



The AIDCA event, held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja, included an exhibition and conference on July 4th, 2024, followed by the awards ceremony on July 5th, 2024. This annual event celebrates outstanding achievements and advancements in Africa’s industrial and development sectors.

Nasaga CEO, was selected for this esteemed award amongst other prestigious companies in the industry. As the Managing Director/CEO of Nasaga Limited, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, driving results and fostering a people-oriented approach.



This AIDCA Award shows that Nasaga CEO, has always displayed some sensational skills in Real Estate, an Expert in Property Management, Joint Venture Negotiation, Client Relation, Marketing Strategies, and Contract Negotiation. This recognition solidifies her leadership in the industry, also motivates her to continue driving positive change and innovation in real estate industry in Nigeria and environ.

The AIDCA awards program honours diligent businesses across Africa, recognizing those that demonstrate exceptional innovation and excellence even in perplexing economic conditions. The program also celebrates the contributions of remarkable business executives, companies, religious and traditional leaders, and professionals who drive economic growth through their innovations, technologies, and strategies.

“I am highly esteemed to be given the Most Enterprising CEO of the year,” said Dr. Vivian Amaka. O, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nasaga Limited. “This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of my team in delivering outstanding result in real estate. Over the years, we have successfully delivered thousands of projects, earning us the nickname "Landlord's Bus stop". Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has made us a household name in the Nigerian real estate market”.

Nasaga Limited has a number of luxury and exclusive listings that are perfect for international clients. This properties are located in the heart of Nigeria’s national and political capital, perfect for big money investments. We are specifically targeted at high end clients looking to invest in the Nigerian real estate sector.

The Company:

Nasaga Limited is a reputable and registered real estate company headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria. With over a decade of experience and expertise, we have established ourselves as a trusted and reliable partner in the industry.

Our Achievements:

Over the years, we have successfully delivered thousands of projects, earning us the nickname "Landlord's Bus stop". Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has made us a household name in the Nigerian real estate market.

At Nasaga Limited, we take pride in our ability to provide innovative and tailored solutions to our clients' real estate needs. Our team of experts is dedicated to ensuring that every transaction is seamless and stress-free, making us the go-to partner for all your real estate requirements.

Our Vision:

At Nasaga Limited, our ultimate goal is to make homeownership a reality for all, regardless of socio-economic status. We strive to bridge the housing gap in Nigeria by providing access to affordable and quality housing for individuals from all walks of life.

Our mission is to contribute significantly to Nigeria's housing development, benchmarking global standards and best practices from developed countries worldwide. We aim to create sustainable, comfortable, and safe living spaces that enhance the quality of life for our customers, while also promoting economic growth and social prosperity.

By achieving this goal, we hope to play a vital role in shaping the future of Nigeria's real estate industry and creating a better living environment for generations to come

Our Partnerships:

We have had the privilege of collaborating with esteemed organizations, including the prestigious World Trade Center in Abuja, further solidifying our reputation as a trusted and reliable partner in the real estate industry. By fostering strategic partnerships and driving innovation in property development and management, Nasaga Limited aims to set new standards in Nigeria's real estate landscape.

Project’s locations in Abuja

- Maitama - Garki - Life Camp - Apo - Guzape - Asokoro - Gwarinpa

For more information about Nasaga Limited and its award-winning services, please visit our website at www.nasagalimited.com



