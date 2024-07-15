Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces the Company’s Second Quarter Conference Call on August 7, 2024 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited by Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to participate in a conference call to review the company’s second quarter 2024 financial results.



Astec Industries, Inc. will be releasing the company’s second quarter results to the wire service on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live call will begin on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Jaco van der Merwe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Heinrich Jonker, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Administration and Investor Relations, will host the call.

To access the call, dial (888) 440-4118 on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time for the call. International callers should dial (646) 960-0833. You may also access a live webcast of the call by using the following link:

Webcast URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/619109367

You will need to give your name and company affiliation and reference Astec. An archived web cast will be available for ninety days at www.astecindustries.com.

A replay of the call can be accessed through August 21, 2024 by dialing (800) 770-2030, or (609) 800-9909 for international callers, Conference ID# 8741406. A transcript of the conference call will be made available under the Investor Relations section of the Astec Industries, Inc. website within 5 business days after the call.

About ASTEC

Astec, (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes our aggregate processing equipment.

Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

sanderson@astecindustries.com

+1 (423) 899-5898

www.astecindustries.com