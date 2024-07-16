Honolulu Med Spa Discusses Laser Hair Removal Candidacy
Aestheticians at Aloha Laser Aesthetics – a med spa led by ophthalmologist and Medical Director Alan Faulkner, MD – discuss candidacy for laser hair removal.HONOLULU, HI, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, laser hair removal is among the most popular aesthetic procedures in the United States (1). The treatment is designed to significantly reduce existing hair and prevent future growth on the face, underarms, legs, bikini line, and virtually any other area of the body affected by undesired hair. Dr. Alan Faulkner and his team of aestheticians at Aloha Laser Aesthetics, a med spa and laser center in Honolulu, say many individuals are good candidates for laser hair removal. With new advancements in laser technology, more patients may be eligible for laser hair removal procedures than ever before.
The experts at Aloha Laser Aesthetics use the Vectus® laser and Elite iQ™ systems for laser hair removal, both of which are products of Cynosure®. In their experience, these devices are highly effective and offer long-lasting results. The team says that these lasers generally make for a quick and virtually painless treatment process, with the number of sessions tailored to the patient’s individual needs and preferences.
The providers note that candidates should have relatively healthy skin in the area targeted for hair reduction, and the skin should be free from irritations or burns. While previous laser hair removal procedures were often more effective for patients with dark hair and light skin, the aestheticians explain that the Vectus® and Elite iQ™ lasers were created with optimal versatility in mind, making these systems an option for patients of virtually all skin tones and types. The devices are designed to destroy hair follicles in targeted areas of the skin with wavelengths of energy that can be customized according to the patient’s unique skin qualities. Ultimately, the objective of the treatment is to prevent future growth of hair in these areas.
The aestheticians say that, ultimately, the best way to determine candidacy for laser hair removal is to meet with a highly-qualified provider for a consultation and skin evaluation. If the individual is an ideal candidate, a personalized treatment plan can be developed. Finding the right professional to perform the treatment, the Aloha team says, can increase the chances of a safe procedure and top-tier results.
Medical Reference:
(1) American Society of Plastic Surgeons: https://www.plasticsurgery.org/cosmetic-procedures/laser-hair-removal/animation
About Aloha Laser Aesthetics
Led by ophthalmologist Alan Faulkner, MD, the medical aestheticians at Aloha Laser Aesthetics are experts in numerous popular non-surgical treatments. Each has undergone extensive training in a range of services to become licensed medical aestheticians. The practice’s care philosophy focuses on natural skin health and comprehensive wellness, and the team uses only state-of-the-art technology to perform cosmetic procedures. In addition to laser treatments, the aestheticians offer injectable options like BOTOX® Cosmetic, a variety of medical-grade skin care products, and more. Dr. Faulkner and his team are available for interview upon request.
